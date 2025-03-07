"Hear this every year" "Ain't happening" - Fans sound off on major Tiger Woods update dropped by former PGA Tour pro

Fans on social media have reacted to a major health update about Tiger Woods provided by former PGA Tour pro Brad Faxon. The Champions Tour player revealed that he heard from a caddie at the Seminole Pro-Member event on Monday, March 3, that Woods walked on every hole at the tournament and is certainly fit to play on the PGA Tour.

Faxon was hopeful to see Woods playing at the upcoming PGA Tour event, The Players Championship. Twelegion shared Brad Faxon's comments about Tiger Woods' health on its X account along with the caption:

"Brad Faxon says a caddie told him about Tiger’s game at Seminole on Monday: “Tiger drove it out there with Keegan on every shot. He walked all 18 holes there was not even a limp. He’s certainly in condition to play…. “Hopefully for us at NBC and all fans he plays the PLAYERS championship.”

However, fans in the comment section were still doubting the 15-time Major champion’s return to the PGA Tour. They shared disappointment, stating that it's unrealistic to hope for Woods to play at The Players Championship.

"BLah blah blah. Heard it all before," a fan wrote.

"It ain’t happening. His interview after TGL this week didn’t sound promising," another fan said.

Some other fans were in doubt about Woods' return.

"Heard these million times then actual tour wdraw," a fan said.

"Every year it's the same thing. "Wow he looked great at such and such event that wasn't televised." Usually it's Notah saying this tho," one more fan said.

While one fan said that Woods might be in condition to play but is "not contending" anytime soon.

"He might be able to play….but he’s certainly not contending any time soon," another fan jotted.

"Just stop it already," a fan wrote.

Tiger Woods has Friday's deadline for The Players Championship

Tiger Woods has until Friday, March 7, at 5:00 p.m. ET to enter the field for The Players Championship 2025. However, there are still doubts about him playing at the event. During the TGL press conference on Tuesday, March 4, Woods' statement wasn't promising.

The American golfer said that since his mother's passing last month, his "heart is not really into practice." Moreover, he acknowledged there are other "things to do on the Tour."

During the press conference, Woods was asked about his schedule, to which the 15-time Major champion replied (via AP Sports):

"This is the third time I've touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven't really gotten into it. My heart is not really into practicing right now. I've had so many other things to do with the TOUR and trying to do other things. Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I'll start looking at the schedule."

It is important to note that aside from his games, Tiger Woods has also been in talks with the PIF about a potential merger. Being one of the Player Directors, he had a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump last month and was joined by fellow Player Director Adam Scott and Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan also attended the meeting at the White House.

