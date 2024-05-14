“Hey, Michael Block sells tickets!”; “Tiger Woods effect”: Fans react after reports of a record 200,000 expected crowd at Valhalla surface

The 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla held from Thursday, May, 16 to Sunday, May 19 has set new records for ticket sales. A 200k audience is expected to be on the ground this week for the tournament.

Josh Carpenter from the Sports Business Journal posted on X saying;

"This week's PGA Championship at Valhalla has set new records for ticket and hospitality sales. Officials expect around 200,000 fans on the ground throughout the week"

The PGA claimed the sales mark this week broke the record established in 2017 at Charlotte's Quail Hollow Club, but did not provide specific data. 70% of passes were distributed to companies or individuals in Kentucky and over 200 companies had purchased tickets for the event.

Also, on Monday, NUCLR Golf shared a post on X, with Michael Block hitting a ball, and made the announcement:

Many golf fans have reacted to the post and pointed out the "Tiger effect," referring to Tiger Woods, and the "Block party," referring to Michael Block. Here's a look at some of the fans' comments:

"Hey, Michael Block sells tickets!" one fan commented

"Tiger effect. Simple math!" said another fan

"Everyone coming out for the Block Party," a fan commented

Meanwhile, another fan said how PGA events are far better than LIV Golf.

"I believe it, a chance to see all the major champions play like Tiger, brooks and Phil!" said other fan.

Some fans also commented about Talor Gooch's presence at the Valhalla.

"All because the PGA gave the exemption to Talor Gooch. Think about how bad tickets sales would be without him," said another fan.

The 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla is out of tickets

The tournament is out of tickets for Thursday-Sunday and covered under the Championship+ package, including food and cold beverages. The ticket charges were $199 for Thursday and $249 for weekends i.e. Friday to Sunday.

The ground expects 200,000 people for the 2024 PGA Championship. Following the news, the PGA of America's Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price told Sports Journal:

“These are great golf communities, Each one has a depth of love and passion for the game that certainly comes out, and then when you can showcase cities of that size to a global stage, the communities really respond. And Louisville certainly has stepped up this year.”

The official partner of PGA is T-Mobile, hosting a "Club Magenta" on the venue along with activities, food, and beverages. Also, other betting companies, William Hill and High Noon are included in the partnership.

Fahad Zahid, the PGA's head of brand and digital marketing, told Sports Journal:

“We have so many programs involved in our foundation, Sometimes, our message gets lost because there’s so much. There’s a concerted effort now to clean that up a little bit and focus on some of the core things that we’re doing with telling our story.”

The fans on-site can get to see fewer brands highlighting the PGA of America's initiatives compared to the two seasons earlier in Rochester, New York, and Tulsa, Oklahoma as the association embraces a less-is-more strategy.