“Hope she does the 3 peat - such a star!”: Celine Boutier winning Scottish Open leaves golf fans wanting more

Celine Boutier won the 2023 Women's Scottish Open, making it back-to-back wins for her on the LPGA Tour. Just last week, Boutier won the Amundi Evian Championship, her first-ever major. Needless to say, her performance over the season has gotten her quite a few fans.

Celine Boutier won the Scottish Open with a score of -15 under par, 273. The 29-year-old started her campaign at the Scottish Open, leading the tournament by three strokes. Despite pressure from several golfers, Boutier managed to hold on to the lead and win the tournament.

Needless to say, fans were impressed with her performance, and are hoping for her to continue with her consistent performance. They were quick to praise her dominance and consistency.

"Hope she does the 3 peat - such a star!"

g1-_r6ji 🇺🇦 @PSN_G1R6JI @LPGA @celineboutier @Womens_Scottish I bet @celineboutier is gonna do a Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm by winning 4 golf tournaments in 1 season. I bet she’s gonna do it at the CME Group Tour Championship in November.

Jake Schyvinck @JakeNFLDraft It would be sick to see Celine Boutier go on an absolute heater for the next several weeks. twitter.com/LPGA/status/16…

Celine Boutier sets records with recent wins at Evian Championship and Scottish Open

Boutier was ecstatic with her performance, and she herself did not expect to win back-to-back tournaments. Boutier said (via Golf Digest):

"It's completely crazy. I would have never imagined that I would be able to win not one, but two tournaments in a row, and yeah, I'm just incredibly in shock. Yeah, I don't think I know what to say or what to think. I think it's just completely out of control. I'm not sure what to think."

With her win at the Scottish Open, Boutier has now won three tournaments this year. This has made her the golfer with the most victories in the 2023 LPGA Tour season.

Along with her win this week, she also made history at the Amundi Evian Championship. Celine Boutier not only won her very first major tournament but also did it in front of her home crowd. On winning the tournament, she said:

"Honestly, it has been my biggest dream ever since I started watching golf. This tournament has always been very special to me, just even watching as a teenager. To be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable."

She became the first-ever Frenchwoman to win the Evian Championship, as the major celebrated its decade anniversary. Next week, the LPGA Tour moves on to the AIG Women's Open.