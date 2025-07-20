“Hopefully a blowup” – Matt Fitzpatrick jokingly hopes for a Scottie Scheffler collapse in the Open Championship’s final round

Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick are in contention at the ongoing 2025 Open Championship. Following the conclusion of the penultimate round, the latter wished for one thing from the World No. 1 golfer.Matt Fitzpatrick began the third round of the Open Championship in second place. However, he posted an even par 71 score to drop down the leaderboard into third place.With 18 holes of competition at the challenging Royal Portrush left, Fitzpatrick sure feels the pressure to perform from Scottie Scheffler, who posted an incredible 4-under-par 67 score on Saturday to widen his lead to a five-stroke margin over the Englishman.After play was concluded on Saturday, Matt Fitzpatrick was asked about what he expects from Scottie Scheffler for the final round of the Major championship. He said (via X @CPowers14):&quot;Well, hopefully a blowup. [Laughs] I mean, let's be honest, I don't really care; I just want him to not play as well as me, hopefully, so yeah.&quot;Here's a look at the interview clip (via X @CPowers14):According to Golf Monthly, Scottie Scheffler bears odds of -700 to win the Open Championship heading into the final round. On the other hand, Matt Fitzpatrick has +2,800 to win outright.Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick's Open Championship RecordsHeading into the highly anticipated final round of the Open Championship on Sunday, both Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick eagerly wish to claim their maiden tournament title.Scottie Scheffler has played the Open Championship on four occasions. He made the cut in all appearances and placed inside the top 25 all times. The World No. 1 golfer has recorded two finishes inside the top 10 in the past.Matt Fitzpatrick has played the Open Championship 9 times. The Englishman has made the cut seven times. He missed the cut consecutively in 2017 and 2018. The former US Open champion has placed inside the top 25 twice, which has been his best performance at the Major championship.Here's a look at a comparison of Scottie Scheffler's and Matt Fitzpatrick's performances at the Open Championship:Scottie Scheffler -2021 - Royal St. George'sFinish - T8Score - 67, 66, 69, 71To Par - 7 under par (273)2022 - St. AndrewsFinish - T21Score - 68, 68, 69, 74To Par - 9 under par (279)2023 - Royal LiverpoolFinish - T23Score - 70, 75, 72, 67To Par - Even par (284)2024 - Royal TroonFinish - T7Score - 70, 70, 71, 72To Par - 1 under par (283)Matt Fitzpatrick2013 - Muirfield Finish - T44Score - 73, 76, 73, 72To Par - 10 over par (294)2016 - Royal TroonFinish - Missed CutScore - 73, 80To Par - N/A2017 - Royal BrikdaleFinish - T44Score - 69, 73, 68, 73To Par - 3 over par (283)2018 - CarnoustieFinish - Missed CutScore - 72, 75To Par - N/A2019 - Royal PortrushFinish - T20Score - 71, 69, 7-, 73To Par - 1 under par (283)2021 - Royal St. George's Finish - T26Score - 71, 69, 67, 70To Par - 3 under par (277)2022 - St. Andrews Finish - T21Score - 72, 66, 69, 72To Par - 9 under par (279)2023 - Royal Liverpool Finish - T41Score - 72, 72, 67, 75To Par - 2 over par (286)2024 - Royal TroonFinish - T50Score - 70, 78, 73, 72To Par - 9 over par (293)