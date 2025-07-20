  • home icon
  • “Hopefully a blowup” – Matt Fitzpatrick jokingly hopes for a Scottie Scheffler collapse in the Open Championship’s final round

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Jul 20, 2025 00:47 GMT
The 153rd Open - Day Three - Source: Getty
Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler, The 153rd Open (Image via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick are in contention at the ongoing 2025 Open Championship. Following the conclusion of the penultimate round, the latter wished for one thing from the World No. 1 golfer.

Matt Fitzpatrick began the third round of the Open Championship in second place. However, he posted an even par 71 score to drop down the leaderboard into third place.

With 18 holes of competition at the challenging Royal Portrush left, Fitzpatrick sure feels the pressure to perform from Scottie Scheffler, who posted an incredible 4-under-par 67 score on Saturday to widen his lead to a five-stroke margin over the Englishman.

After play was concluded on Saturday, Matt Fitzpatrick was asked about what he expects from Scottie Scheffler for the final round of the Major championship. He said (via X @CPowers14):

"Well, hopefully a blowup. [Laughs] I mean, let's be honest, I don't really care; I just want him to not play as well as me, hopefully, so yeah."

Here's a look at the interview clip (via X @CPowers14):

According to Golf Monthly, Scottie Scheffler bears odds of -700 to win the Open Championship heading into the final round. On the other hand, Matt Fitzpatrick has +2,800 to win outright.

Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick's Open Championship Records

Heading into the highly anticipated final round of the Open Championship on Sunday, both Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick eagerly wish to claim their maiden tournament title.

Scottie Scheffler has played the Open Championship on four occasions. He made the cut in all appearances and placed inside the top 25 all times. The World No. 1 golfer has recorded two finishes inside the top 10 in the past.

Matt Fitzpatrick has played the Open Championship 9 times. The Englishman has made the cut seven times. He missed the cut consecutively in 2017 and 2018. The former US Open champion has placed inside the top 25 twice, which has been his best performance at the Major championship.

Here's a look at a comparison of Scottie Scheffler's and Matt Fitzpatrick's performances at the Open Championship:

Scottie Scheffler -

2021 - Royal St. George's

  • Finish - T8
  • Score - 67, 66, 69, 71
  • To Par - 7 under par (273)

2022 - St. Andrews

  • Finish - T21
  • Score - 68, 68, 69, 74
  • To Par - 9 under par (279)

2023 - Royal Liverpool

  • Finish - T23
  • Score - 70, 75, 72, 67
  • To Par - Even par (284)

2024 - Royal Troon

  • Finish - T7
  • Score - 70, 70, 71, 72
  • To Par - 1 under par (283)
Matt Fitzpatrick

2013 - Muirfield

  • Finish - T44
  • Score - 73, 76, 73, 72
  • To Par - 10 over par (294)

2016 - Royal Troon

  • Finish - Missed Cut
  • Score - 73, 80
  • To Par - N/A

2017 - Royal Brikdale

  • Finish - T44
  • Score - 69, 73, 68, 73
  • To Par - 3 over par (283)

2018 - Carnoustie

  • Finish - Missed Cut
  • Score - 72, 75
  • To Par - N/A

2019 - Royal Portrush

  • Finish - T20
  • Score - 71, 69, 7-, 73
  • To Par - 1 under par (283)

2021 - Royal St. George's

  • Finish - T26
  • Score - 71, 69, 67, 70
  • To Par - 3 under par (277)
2022 - St. Andrews

  • Finish - T21
  • Score - 72, 66, 69, 72
  • To Par - 9 under par (279)

2023 - Royal Liverpool

  • Finish - T41
  • Score - 72, 72, 67, 75
  • To Par - 2 over par (286)

2024 - Royal Troon

  • Finish - T50
  • Score - 70, 78, 73, 72
  • To Par - 9 over par (293)
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Edited by Tushhita Barua
