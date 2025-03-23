"Hopefully Keegan [Bradley] was watching": Justin Thomas playfully teases the Ryder Cup captain following insane eagle at the Valspar Championship

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were paired together for the third straight day on Saturday at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. Thomas catapulted himself into contention heading into the final round after shooting a six-under-par 65 in round three.

Spieth also played well in round three, shooting a four-under-par 67. As noted by Underdog Golf on X, the pairing combined for one eagle and 13 birdies. After the round while speaking to the media, Thomas noted how well he played and joked about being a possible Ryder Cup selection.

"Hopefully Keegan [Bradley] was watching, I think we had a good best ball today (laughing)," Underdog Golf quoted in his post.

Keegan Bradley is Team USA's Ryder Cup captain for 2025 and he will have the chance to make six picks for players who are not top six in terms of points. The top six in points will automatically be on the team.

Thomas and Spieth are veterans of Team USA, both in the Ryder Cup and in the Presidents Cup. The two have been playing partners in both and are often linked together when talking about their careers on the PGA Tour.

Who will likely be on Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Bradley at the Ryder Cup - 2024 Year To Go event (via Getty)

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be at Bethpage Black on Long Island this fall. As of right now, the top six in terms of points are:

Scottie Scheffler: 11641.25 points Xander Schauffele: 9846.71 points Collin Morikawa: 8037.10 points Russell Henley: 7244.20 points Bryson DeChambeau: 6993.00 points J.J. Spaun: 4634.97 points

It's possible that Bryson DeChambeau could fall out of the top six because he doesn't receive points for LIV Golf events. The only tournaments DeChambeau could receive points for are the four majors. This puts a the onus on him to perform well in the majors if he wants to maintain an automatic selection into the Ryder Cup.

Justin Thomas is currently 12th in points at 2882.94 points, nearly 2,000 points behind J.J. Spaun in the sixth spot. A win for Thomas, depending on the tournament, could catapult him close to or into the top six.

Jordan Spieth is well behind the eight-ball when it comes to points and is currently in 47th place with 1011.04 points. Again, a win or two would likely change the equation.

One thing that Thomas and Spieth have going for them is experience and past success. Captains often use that as a berometer when deciding who to pick and Thomas and Spieth certainly have that going for them.

Maverick McNealy and Patrick Cantlay are currently in seventh and eighth place on the points list, both narrowly behind J.J. Spaun in the sixth spot.

