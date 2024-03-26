How did all 7 golfers named Kevin finish at the Valspar Championship 2024? PGA Tour’s ‘Kevin leaderboard’ explored

Last week's Valspar Championship featured seven golfers named Kevin — a feat that caught the attention of the golfing community. The PGA Tour event took place from March 21 to 24 at the Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Although it was a regular PGA Tour event with a full-size field, five players, including Camilo Villegas, Justin Lower, Erik Barnes, David Bradshaw, and Pierceson Coody, withdrew from the competition after the first round.

The seven Kevins who participated in the tournament were Kevin Roy, Kevin Streelman, Kevin Dougherty, Kevin Yu, Kevin Tway, Kevin Aylwin, and Kevin Kisner.

Among the seven Kevins, Roy fared the best, finishing in a tie for 12th place. He shot four rounds of 65, 73, 69, and 72, finishing with a score of 5-under and tying with Chez Reavie, Scott Stallings, Billy Horschel, and Taylor Moore.

Streelman had a strong start in the tournament with an opening round of 64. However, he encountered difficulties as the game progressed. He shot 72 in the second round, followed by 73 and 72 in the subsequent rounds, ultimately finishing in a tie for 26th place (3-under) with Mac Meissner, Dylan Wu, Fred Biondi, Lee Hodges, Cameron Champ, and Seamus Power.

Dougherty also began well, shooting 69 in the first round. However, he faced challenges as the tournament unfolded. He posted scores of 71, 70, and 73 in the three rounds that followed, finishing with a score of 1-under and tying for 45th place with Greyson Sigg, Sami Valimaki, and Maverick McNealy.

Only three of the seven Kevins who competed last week made the cut, while the remaining four failed to qualify for the third round. Yu shot two rounds of 74 and 69, falling short of making the even-par cut (+1). Tway shot two rounds of 72, finishing with a score of 2 over par and also missed the cut.

Aylwin's tournament began with a round of 75, followed by another round of 71, resulting in a score of 4 over par which caused him to miss the cut. Kevin Kisner also participated in the Valspar Championship but struggled significantly in the two rounds he played. He started with a round of 80 and followed it with a 75, finishing with a score of 13-over.

A quick recap of Valspar Championship 2024

Peter Malnati emerged as the winner of the 2024 Valspar Championship, which concluded on Sunday, March 24. The American golfer showcased his prowess by shooting four rounds of 66, 71, 68, and 67 in the tournament, securing a two-stroke victory over Cameron Young.

Mackenzie Hughes tied for third place with Chandler Philips, while Xander Schauffele, Carl Yuan, Ryan Moore, and Adam Hadwin settled for a fifth-place tie.

Malnati broke his nine-year winless streak to claim the Valspar Championship trophy. His last tournament victory was in 2015 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

The Valspar Championship victory marks his second PGA Tour event win. With this triumph, the 36-year-old golfer earned $1.5 million in prize money and 500 FedEx Cup points.