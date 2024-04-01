How did Alejandro Tosti perform at the 2024 Houston Open? Argentine golfer's weekend explored

Alejandro Tosti was impressive throughout the tournament last week at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He started his game with a round of 66, followed by another round of 67. He shot 68 in the third round, followed by another round of 68 in the final.

He teed it up on the first hole on Sunday, March 31, with a bogey on the second hole. He shot a birdie on the third and added another birdie on the eighth hole. The 27-year-old player shot three birdies on the back nine to settle for a total of 2-under 68 and finished in a tie for second place.

He took the lead after the third round. However, he shot 68 in the final round and slipped down to second position in a tie with Scottie Scheffler, Thomas Detry, Taylor Moore, and Tony Finau.

Tosti started his game on Thursday, March 28, with back-to-back birdies from the second to fifth hole, followed by a bogey on the sixth hole. He added two more birdies on the eighth and ninth holes.

Tosti shot three bogeys and two birdies on the back nine to score 4-under 66. He teed it up on the 10th hole on Friday and carded a birdie on the 12th hole.

Alejandro Tosti carded two birdies on the front nine and three birdies, two bogeys on the back nine, to score 3-under 67 in the second round. The Argentine golfer shot 2-under 68 in the third round with five birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey. He was in the lead when he entered the final round and started the game with a bogey on the second hole, followed by a birdie on the next. His bogey on the 18th hole caused him the match, and he secured the second spot in a five-way tie.

Having turned pro in 2018, Tosti has won four events. He won one Korn Ferry Tour event and three other professional tournaments.

"I'm going to have revenge" - Alejandro Tosti on his performance at the Houston Open

Alejandro Tosti feels optimistic about his game after securing second place at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. He displayed phenomenal skill throughout last week's PGA Tour event.

The Argentine golfer, seeking his maiden PGA Tour win, finds his confidence boosted by his tie for second place at the Houston Open. Following the tournament, Alejandro Tosti opened up about his game in an interview with the PGA Tour. He said:

"I dream about this, having this opportunity... I know that I'm going to have revenge, and I'm going to be in this position many times."

It was Stephan Jaeger's day at the Houston Open. The German golfer won his maiden PGA Tour event by registering a one-stroke victory.