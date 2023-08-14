“How did they get here today? Drove probably" - Charley Hull expresses outrage at 'idiot' Oil Money Rebellion protesters at 2023 AIG Women's Open

The recently concluded AIG Women's Open was a great experience for local favorite Charley Hull. The Englishwoman had a great performance with memorable plays throughout the tournament. But she also had some down moments.

The worst of all was at the 17th hole of the fourth round. There, a group of members of the Money Rebellion/Extinction Rebellion organization staged a protest, apparently against the dependence on the use of oil.

Expand Tweet

Charley Hull did not take the slightest love to the perpetrators of the protest. This is how she described the moment to The Telegraph:

“What a bunch of idiots. I suffer from asthma, but didn’t have my inhaler on me and that stuff was really thick, so no it was not nice. I wasn’t scared when it happened, just thought they were idiots. Someone said they are protesting about oil, but how did they get here today? Drove probably.”

This was Charley Hull's reference to the red and yellow smoky flares used by the protesters to make their presence felt. That smoke could have taken a toll on her health, according to Adam Woodward, Hull's caddie.

This was how Woodward said it, according to The Telegraph:

“There were about three of them, I think, but it was ineffective. The police were quick and they were gone within 60 seconds. Charley took the smoke into her lungs and it wasn’t pleasant for her. Thank God their pathetic actions didn’t affect the result.”

The protest took place just as Lilia Vu and Charley Hull, who were in contention for the title, reached the 17th hole, obviously with all the media coverage of the event behind them.

Charley Hull about her own performance at the AIG Women's Open

As soon as the fourth round of the AIG Women's Open was over and in the midst of Lilia Vu's celebrations, there was some time for the press to approach Charley Hull. The native of Northamptonshire shared her first impressions of her own overall performance.

These were her words for TenGolf:

"I just don't feel like I got a break, to be fair, starting from the last hole. I just felt like, from five, I looked out, it was a dirty lip out all the way around the hall and I just didn't feel like anything went my way, even some lies that I had and then, you know, I was just running out of steam at the end."

Hull also praised the champion Lilia Vu, who took the title after coming from less to more in the tournament. Hull also thanked the fans for their support and promised that the coming season would be "her" year in terms of winning majors.