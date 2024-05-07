How many LIV golfers have been invited to the 2024 PGA Championship so far? List explored

On Monday, May 6, LIV Golf star Talor Gooch announced that he had received an invitation to the upcoming PGA Championship. Besides, several portals reported that David Puig also received an invite for the second Major championship of the year.

With the addition of two more players, the total tally of LIV Golf-associated professionals to be featured in the PGA Championship has risen to 11. These names include defending champion Brooks Koepka and former champions Martin Kaymer and Phil Mickelson. Major champions in the past five seasons like Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau have also received an invite.

Tyrrell Hatton received an invitation for finishing in the top 15 at the last PGA Championship as well as being among the top 100-ranked players. Joaquin Niemann is another player from the Saudi-backed circuit who has earned a special invite to the tournament.

The number of LIV Golf professionals at this year's PGA Championship is lower compared to last year when 16 such players competed. While Koepka won the championship, DeChambeau (T4) and Smith (T9) finished inside the top 10. Only five of the LIV stars failed to make the cut at the tournament.

Even at the Masters Tournament last month, 13 players from the Saudi-backed circuit were part of the playing field, and three of them finished inside the top 10.

How have invited LIV golfers performed at the PGA Championship in the past?

Among the 11 invited LIV Golf stars, Brooks Koepka has the best record at the PGA Championship. He is a three-time champion here, including last year's win. Overall, he has six top-10s in 11 starts at the event.

Phil Mickelson has won the PGA Championship twice in his career. In 2021, he became the oldest Major champion at the age of 50 years and 11 months old. Besides his two wins, he also has two runner-up finishes and six other top-10 finishes at the tournament.

Martin Kaymer won the PGA Championship in 2014 but has only three top-10s in 14 starts. Jon Rahm has two top-10s in seven starts, while Tyrrell Hatton also has a couple of top-10 finishes in nine starts. Cameron Smith has made seven cuts in eight appearances, but last year's T9 finish is his only top-10 so far.

Bryson DeChambeau has two T4s in six appearances, while Dustin Johnson has two runner-up finishes and four other top-10s in 14 appearances. Joaquin Niemann has made three cuts in six starts and Talor Gooch has made two cuts in four starts. Spaniard David Puig will be making his maiden start at the PGA Championship next week.