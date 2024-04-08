How many OWGR spots did Akshay Bhatia jump after the Valero Texas Open win? Rankings explored

Following his triumph at the Valero Texas Open 2024, Akshay Bhatia has broken into the top 50 in the latest OWGR update. He has made a 53-spot surge in the Official World Golf Rankings to reach 34th, his best ranking.
Bhatia was ranked 87th in the world before entering the TPC San Antonio and was in dire need of a win to earn an invitation to the Masters Tournament. For the uninitiated, the top 50 ranked players and the PGA Tour winners for the season receive direct entry into the playing field. Although Bhatia won the Barracuda Championship, it was an opposite-field event to the Open Championship.
He remained consistent throughout the week and never lost the lead in all four rounds of the Valero Texas Open. Although he felt a bit scared when Denny McCarthy tied with him at 20-under after the final round of 63, he beat the golfer in an extra hole.
At the start of the PGA Tour 2024 season, Bhatia was ranked 110th in the OWGR, but with six top-25 finishes, including the win on Sunday, he has made a significant rise in the world rankings.
The 22-year-old golfer has become the fifth youngest player to win two titles on the PGA Tour. He's behind Tom Kim (20 years, 2 months), Jordan Spieth (21 years, 7 months), Si Woo Kim (21 years, 10 months) and Rory McIlroy (22 years, 1 month).
Who is leading the OWGR after April 7? The latest world rankings explored
Here's a look at the current OWGR after the latest update on Apr. 7:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Rory McIlroy
- Jon Rahm
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele
- Viktor Hovland
- Patrick Cantlay
- Brian Harman
- Ludvig Aberg
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Max Homa
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Cameron Young
- Sahith Theegala
- Keegan Bradley
- Russell Henley
- Jordan Spieth
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Collin Morikawa
- Jason Day
- Sam Burns
- Tom Kim
- Nick Taylor
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tony Finau
- Chris Kirk
- Justin Thomas
- Sepp Straka
- Denny McCarthy
- Will Zalatoris
- Min Woo Lee
- Brooks Koepka
- Akshay Bhatia
- Lucas Glover
- Shane Lowry
- Rickie Fowler
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Emiliano Grillo
- Eric Cole
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Kurt Kitayama
- Byeong Hun An
- Harris English
- Adam Hadwin
- J.T. Poston
- Si Woo Kim
- Corey Conners
- Austin Eckroat
- Adam Schenk
- Jake Knapp
- Adam Scott
- Ryan Fox
- Taylor Moore
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Adrian Meronk
- Justin Rose
- Grayson Murray
- Tom Hoge
- Brendon Todd
- Cameron Davis
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Alex Noren
- Thomas Detry
- Luke List
- Cameron Smith
- Peter Malnati
- Nick Dunlap
- Andrew Putnam
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Keith Mitchell
- Lee Hodges
- Mark Hubbard
- Aaron Rai
- Beau Hossler
- Adam Svensson
- Keita Nakajima
- Robert Macintyre
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Lucas Herbert
- Billy Horschel
- Sami Valimaki
- Taylor Montgomery
- Patrick Rodgers
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Ben Griffin
- Victor Perez
- Jordan Smith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Thriston Lawrence
- Matt Wallace
- Matt Kuchar
- Alexander Bjork
- Alejandro Tosti
- Vincent Norrman
- Maverick McNealy