How many OWGR spots did Lee Hodges jump with the 3M Open win? Rankings explored

Lee Hodges won the 2023 3M Open at the TPC Twin Cities on Sunday, July 30. He finished at the top position after carding two eagles and three birdies in the final round. It was his first PGA Tour victory.

Hodges won $1.4 million in prize money along with ranking points, which helped him to jump into the top 100 of the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR). He jumped 56 positions in the OWGR to settle in 54th place. Before the tournament, Hodges held the 110th position.

Scottie Scheffler, who did not compete at the 3M Open, remains the OWGR leader, followed by Rory McIlroy, who vaulted into second place after winning the Scottish Open earlier this month.

Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, fell to third place with an average score of 10.4260. Patrick Cantlay is still in fourth place, while Viktor Hovland is in fifth.

Brian Harman, who recently won The Open Championship, has also risen to the top 10 in the OWGR. He is now ninth in the standings.

Lee Hodges FedEx Cup ranking

Lee Hodges's victory at 2023 3M Open has not only helped him to improve his Official World Golf Rankings but also made him eligible to compete at the FedEx Cup playoffs. It will be held after the completion of the PGA Tour season 2022-23.

Hodges has earned 500 points, which helped him to jump 41 places in the FedEx Cup standings, to settle at 33rd position from 74th place.

The American golfer is excited to compete in the FedEx playoffs. Speaking about his qualification, Lee Hodges said via CBS:

"Just get ready for the playoffs. I think we're as ready as we can be. I'm playing some really good golf. I'm excited to have the opportunity to do some special things in the playoffs now. I mean, anytime you win, you really set yourself up for some special stuff."

“My caddie was telling me on 18, I honestly didn't even think about it, we get to play Augusta next year. That's something else. That was probably the coolest thing I heard all day. Yeah, I'm just really thankful. Everything that comes with a win is unbelievable," he added.

Lee Hodges produced one of the greatest performances of his career at the 2023 3M Open last week. He played two rounds without making a single bogey.

Hodges registered a lead after the first round and dominated the field throughout the tournament. He sank seven birdies in the second round and seven more birdies in the third round along with two bogeys.

He started the third round with a birdie on the second hole and then sank an eagle on the sixth. He made two birdies and an eagle on the back nine to wrap up with a score of 67. He won the tournament by seven strokes. JT Poston, Kevin Steelman, and Martin Laird settled in second place.