How many OWGR spots did Peter Malnati jump after his Valspar Championship 2024 win? Ranking explored

Following his victory at the Valspar Championship 2024, Peter Malnati has made a huge jump in the latest Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) update. He has surged to 65th, making 119 spots jump from last week. This marks his highest ranking of a 15-year-long professional career.

Malnati was ranked 184th before entering the Copperhead Course and was nowhere near being the favorite for the tournament. However, his consistency on all four days helped him to beat Cameron Young by two strokes margin. This was his second win on the PGA Tour and came nearly a decade since winning the Sanderson Farms Championship.

At the start of the 2024 season, Malnati was ranked 238in the OWGR and had slipped to 249th after missing the cut at the Sony Open, the American Express, and the Farmers Insurance Open.

However, Malnati posted some good results at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T14) and the Cognizant Classic (T9) that helped him to move inside the top 200 in the OWGR for the first time since the Barracuda Championship last year.

The Valspar Championship has ensured Malnati's spot at the Masters Tournament, the first major of the season. Besides, it has also earned him a spot at the remaining Signature events including the the Travelers Championship, which is at the top of his priority list.

Who is leading the OWGR? Latest World Rankings explored

As per the latest update, Scottie Scheffler has successfully held his top position in the OWGR. He is followed by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. The top ten players are unmoved and Cameron Young is back inside the top 20 after a runner-up finish at the Valspar Championship.

Here's the current OWGR (updated on March 25):

