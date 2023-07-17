How many ranking spots did Rory McIlroy jump after the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open win? Golfer's OWGR explored

Rory McIlroy's win at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open was certainly a memorable one. Despite windy conditions and a moved-up tee time, McIlroy kept his cool during the last round to win the title. This confidence-boosting win comes just a week ahead of the fourth and final major of the year, the Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy's victory also meant that he climbed up the OWGR points board. Needless to say, he was already near the top at World No. 3 before the tournament. Now, after winning the tournament, Rory McIlroy's rank has jumped up one higher to World No. 2.

While fellow golfer Scottie Scheffler retains the top spot, Spanish golfer Jon Rahm has now been pushed down a spot to World No. 3. However, with the Open Championship week underway, the OWGR ranking points might change if one of the top three were to win the major.

The Open @TheOpen Rory McIlroy is back at Hoylake.



A happy hunting ground. A place with good memories.



Can the Northern Irishman win his second Open this week?

McIlroy has been in the top 3 for the entirety of the 2023 season. He started off ranked World No. 1 at the Dubai Desert Classic, which he won. However, his rank slipped to No. 3 at the Genesis Invitational and has stayed there since. His latest victory at the Scottish Open saw him earn back a place.

Rory McIlroy faces tough competition as he eyes 2023 Open Championship title

Now World No. 2, Rory McIlroy will aim for the coveted Claret Jug at this week's Open Championship. The Open is being held between July 16-23, 2023, at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England.

The competition is tough as defending champion Cameron Smith will be in the field. Along with him will be Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Wyndham Clark - the winners of the other three majors held this year. The likes of Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland are just a few of the other golfers that can be named in the talented field of 156.

However, McIlroy finished second at the 2023 US Open and then won the Scottish Open. This gives him the much-needed boost of confidence to go out on the course and win the Open. He hopes to break his nine-year major winless streak at the 2023 Open.