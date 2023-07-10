How much did Cameron Smith and 4Aces GC win at LIV Golf London? Prize payouts explored

Cameron Smith won the LIV Golf London on Sunday. The Aussie closed the tournament with a score of -15. The 29-year-old landed his second win on the Saudi-backed series beating his teammate Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed. While Smith took the individual title, fan-favorite 4Aces GC took the team title.

Smith won the Centurion Club event and bagged the top prize of $4 million from the event’s whopping $20 million individual title purse. It is pertinent to note that the Aussie has now made $9,522,167 so far this season.

LIV Golf London prize money

While the champion golfer took the major share of the LIV Golf London prize purse, runner-ups Reed and Leishman returned home with $1.87 million each. Louis Oosthuizen finished solo fourth. He cleared seven figures at 12 under and bagged $1 million in earnings.

Meanwhile, team-event-winning skipper Dustin Johnson settled for a paycheck of $800,000 with his solo fifth-place finish. Richard Bland, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Stenson, Pat Perez and Thomas Pieters shared T6. They won $543,000 each.

As Paul Casey withdrew from the event, Matthew Wolff finished last on the leaderboard. He bagged $122,500 for his efforts.

Here are the individual prize money playouts for LIV Golf London:

WIN: Cameron Smith - $4,000,000

T2: Marc Leishman - $1,875,000

T2: Patrick Reed - $1,875,000

4: Louis Oosthuizen - $1,000,000

5: Dustin Johnson - $800,000

T6: Richard Bland - $543,000

T6: Cameron Tringale - $543,000

T6: Henrik Stenson - $543,000

T6: Pat Perez - $543,000

T6: Thomas Pieters - $543,000

T11: Bryson DeChambeau - $340,000

T11: Kevin Na - $340,000

T11: Anirban Lahiri - $340,000

T11: Ian Poulter - $340,000

T11: Harold Varner III - $340,000

T11: Abraham Ancer - $340,000

T17: Peter Uihlein - $265,000

T17: Laurie Canter - $265,000

T17: Dean Burmester - $265,000

T17: Brooks Koepka - $265,000

T21: Sebastián Muñoz - $221,000

T21: Joaquin Niemann - $221,000

T21: Sergio Garcia - $221,000

T21: Branden Grace - $221,000

T21: Talor Gooch - $221,000

T26: Chase Koepka - $195,000

T26: Jason Kokrak - $195,000

T26: Eugenio Chacarra - $195,000

T29: Graeme McDowell - $182,500

T29: Brendan Steele - $182,500

T31: Charl Schwartzel - $167,500

T31: Matt Jones - $167,500

T31: Danny Lee - $167,500

T31: Carlos Ortiz - $167,500

T31: Scott Vincent - $152,500

36: Bernd Wiesberger - $152,500

T37: Lee Westwood - $146,250

T37: Jediah Morgan - $146,250

T37: Bubba Watson - $142,500

T40: Phil Mickelson - $136,250

T40: David Puig - $136,250

T40: James Piot - $136,250

T40: Mito Pereira - $136,250

T44: Charles Howell III - $128,750

T44: Martin Kaymer - $128,750

46: Sihwan Kim - $125,000

47: Matthew Wolff - $122,500

—: Paul Casey - —

LIV Golf DC team prize money

Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC won the LIV Golf London. The team landed its second title of the season by scoring 27-under and bagged the $3 million prize. They beat Branden Grace's Stinger GC, who finished runner-up at 24-under. 2023 LIV Golf season’s favorites RangeGoats GC finished third by posting 19-under.

Here are the team prize money playouts for LIV Golf London:

WIN: 4Aces GC - $3 million

2: Ripper GC - $1.5 million

3: Stinger GC - $500,000

Following a successful London outing, LIV Golf now takes a break before LIV Greenbrier in August.

