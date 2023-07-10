How much did Cameron Smith and 4Aces GC win at LIV Golf London? Prize payouts explored

Golf
By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 10, 2023 11:25 GMT
LIV Golf - London - Day Three
Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf London (Image via Getty)

Cameron Smith won the LIV Golf London on Sunday. The Aussie closed the tournament with a score of -15. The 29-year-old landed his second win on the Saudi-backed series beating his teammate Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed. While Smith took the individual title, fan-favorite 4Aces GC took the team title.

Smith won the Centurion Club event and bagged the top prize of $4 million from the event’s whopping $20 million individual title purse. It is pertinent to note that the Aussie has now made $9,522,167 so far this season.

LIV Golf London prize money

While the champion golfer took the major share of the LIV Golf London prize purse, runner-ups Reed and Leishman returned home with $1.87 million each. Louis Oosthuizen finished solo fourth. He cleared seven figures at 12 under and bagged $1 million in earnings.

Meanwhile, team-event-winning skipper Dustin Johnson settled for a paycheck of $800,000 with his solo fifth-place finish. Richard Bland, Cameron Tringale, Henrik Stenson, Pat Perez and Thomas Pieters shared T6. They won $543,000 each.

As Paul Casey withdrew from the event, Matthew Wolff finished last on the leaderboard. He bagged $122,500 for his efforts.

Here are the individual prize money playouts for LIV Golf London:

  • WIN: Cameron Smith - $4,000,000
  • T2: Marc Leishman - $1,875,000
  • T2: Patrick Reed - $1,875,000
  • 4: Louis Oosthuizen - $1,000,000
  • 5: Dustin Johnson - $800,000
  • T6: Richard Bland - $543,000
  • T6: Cameron Tringale - $543,000
  • T6: Henrik Stenson - $543,000
  • T6: Pat Perez - $543,000
  • T6: Thomas Pieters - $543,000
  • T11: Bryson DeChambeau - $340,000
  • T11: Kevin Na - $340,000
  • T11: Anirban Lahiri - $340,000
  • T11: Ian Poulter - $340,000
  • T11: Harold Varner III - $340,000
  • T11: Abraham Ancer - $340,000
  • T17: Peter Uihlein - $265,000
  • T17: Laurie Canter - $265,000
  • T17: Dean Burmester - $265,000
  • T17: Brooks Koepka - $265,000
  • T21: Sebastián Muñoz - $221,000
  • T21: Joaquin Niemann - $221,000
  • T21: Sergio Garcia - $221,000
  • T21: Branden Grace - $221,000
  • T21: Talor Gooch - $221,000
  • T26: Chase Koepka - $195,000
  • T26: Jason Kokrak - $195,000
  • T26: Eugenio Chacarra - $195,000
  • T29: Graeme McDowell - $182,500
  • T29: Brendan Steele - $182,500
  • T31: Charl Schwartzel - $167,500
  • T31: Matt Jones - $167,500
  • T31: Danny Lee - $167,500
  • T31: Carlos Ortiz - $167,500
  • T31: Scott Vincent - $152,500
  • 36: Bernd Wiesberger - $152,500
  • T37: Lee Westwood - $146,250
  • T37: Jediah Morgan - $146,250
  • T37: Bubba Watson - $142,500
  • T40: Phil Mickelson - $136,250
  • T40: David Puig - $136,250
  • T40: James Piot - $136,250
  • T40: Mito Pereira - $136,250
  • T44: Charles Howell III - $128,750
  • T44: Martin Kaymer - $128,750
  • 46: Sihwan Kim - $125,000
  • 47: Matthew Wolff - $122,500
  • —: Paul Casey - —

LIV Golf DC team prize money

Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC won the LIV Golf London. The team landed its second title of the season by scoring 27-under and bagged the $3 million prize. They beat Branden Grace's Stinger GC, who finished runner-up at 24-under. 2023 LIV Golf season’s favorites RangeGoats GC finished third by posting 19-under.

Here are the team prize money playouts for LIV Golf London:

  • WIN: 4Aces GC - $3 million
  • 2: Ripper GC - $1.5 million
  • 3: Stinger GC - $500,000

Following a successful London outing, LIV Golf now takes a break before LIV Greenbrier in August.

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
