How much did golfers win at 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii? PGA Tour prize money payouts explored

Si Woo Kim won the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday. The South Korean played an aggressive chip shot on the 17th hole during the final round to take the title. The 27-year-old golfer beat Hayden Buckley and Chris Kirk to the prize.
Kim’s 6-under 64 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu was the perfect comeback to take a one-stroke victory for his fourth career PGA Tour title. The golfer won the top prize of $1.42 million from a total purse of $7.9 million. The golfer also won 500 FedEx Cup points. Buckley, who finished second, earned $861,100 for his efforts. Meanwhile, third-placed Kirk settled for $545,100.
Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, and Ben Taylor shared the T4 finish, earning $332,458 each. Taylor Montgomery, who led the event at one point, finished T12. He bagged a $138,908 paycheck for his efforts. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama won $20,250 for finishing T48. Patton Kizzire, who finished 76th on the final leader board won $15,247 for his efforts.
Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payouts
- 1: Si Woo Kim - $1,422,000
- 2: Hayden Buckley - $861,100
- 3: Chris Kirk - $545,100
- T4: Andrew Putnam - $332,458
- T4: David Lipsky - $332,458
- T4: Ben Taylor - $332,458
- T7: Aaron Baddeley - $231,865
- T7: Matt Kuchar - $231,865
- T7: Maverick McNealy - $231,865
- T7: Nate Lashley - $231,865
- T7: Nick Taylor - $231,865
- T12: Corey Conners - $138,908
- T12: Nico Echavarria - $138,908
- T12: Andrew Novak - $138,908
- T12: J.J. Spaun - $138,908
- T12: Byeong Hun An - $138,908
- T12: Taylor Montgomery - $138,908
- T12: Austin Eckroat - $138,908
- T12: S.H. Kim - $138,908
- T12: Ben Griffin - $138,908
- T21: Adam Scott - $77,025
- T21: Brendon Todd - $77,025
- T21: Brice Garnett - $77,025
- T21: Kevin Yu - $77,025
- T21: Stewart Cink - $77,025
- T21: Carl Yuan - $77,025
- T21: J.T. Poston - $77,025
- T28: Stephan Jaeger - $55,300
- T28: Harry Hall - $55,300
- T28: K.H. Lee - $55,300
- T28: Will Gordon - $55,300
- T32: Michael Thompson - $41,387
- T32: Ben Martin - $41,387
- T32: Cam Davis - $41,387
- T32: Russell Henley - $41,387
- T32: Tyson Alexander - $41,387
- T32: Doc Redman - $41,387
- T32: Denny McCarthy - $41,387
- T32: Brian Harman - $41,387
- T32: Ryan Palmer - $41,387
- T41: Chez Reavie - $28,045
- T41: Justin Suh - $28,045
- T41: Augusto Núñez - $28,045
- T41: Nick Hardy - $28,045
- T41: Tom Hoge - $28,045
- T41: Adam Svensson - $28,045
- T41: Ryan Brehm - $28,045
- T48: Danny Lee - $20,250
- T48: Greyson Sigg - $20,250
- T48: Hideki Matsuyama - $20,250
- T48: Adam Long - $20,250
- T48: Brendan Steele - $20,250
- T48: Zac Blair - $20,250
- T54: Keita Nakajima - $18,249
- T54: Kevin Tway - $18,249
- T54: Joseph Bramlett - $18,249
- T54: MJ Daffue - $18,249
- T54: Joseph Winslow - $18,249
- T54: Davis Thompson - $18,249
- T54: Chad Ramey - $18,249
- T61: Cole Hammer - $17,380
- T61: Kelly Kraft - $17,380
- T61: Eric Cole - $17,380
- T61: Aaron Rai - $17,380
- T65: Brian Stuard - $16,906
- T65: Troy Merritt - $16,906
- T67: Taiga Semikawa - $16,353
- T67: Russell Knox - $16,353
- T67: Anders Albertson - $16,353
- T67: Adam Schenk - $16,353
- T67: Austin Smotherman - $16,353
- 72: Kazuki Higa - $15,879
- T73: Harris English - $15,642
- T73: Kurt Kitayama - $15,642
- 75: Zach Johnson - $15,405
- 76: Patton Kizzire - $15,247
It is pertinent to note that both Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim, dubbed favorites at the event, returned home early having failed to make the 18-hole mark cut.