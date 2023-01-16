How much did golfers win at 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii? PGA Tour prize money payouts explored

Si Woo Kim won the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday. The South Korean played an aggressive chip shot on the 17th hole during the final round to take the title. The 27-year-old golfer beat Hayden Buckley and Chris Kirk to the prize.

Kim’s 6-under 64 at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu was the perfect comeback to take a one-stroke victory for his fourth career PGA Tour title. The golfer won the top prize of $1.42 million from a total purse of $7.9 million. The golfer also won 500 FedEx Cup points. Buckley, who finished second, earned $861,100 for his efforts. Meanwhile, third-placed Kirk settled for $545,100.

Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, and Ben Taylor shared the T4 finish, earning $332,458 each. Taylor Montgomery, who led the event at one point, finished T12. He bagged a $138,908 paycheck for his efforts. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama won $20,250 for finishing T48. Patton Kizzire, who finished 76th on the final leader board won $15,247 for his efforts.

Sony Open in Hawaii prize money payouts

1: Si Woo Kim - $1,422,000

2: Hayden Buckley - $861,100

3: Chris Kirk - $545,100

T4: Andrew Putnam - $332,458

T4: David Lipsky - $332,458

T4: Ben Taylor - $332,458

T7: Aaron Baddeley - $231,865

T7: Matt Kuchar - $231,865

T7: Maverick McNealy - $231,865

T7: Nate Lashley - $231,865

T7: Nick Taylor - $231,865

T12: Corey Conners - $138,908

T12: Nico Echavarria - $138,908

T12: Andrew Novak - $138,908

T12: J.J. Spaun - $138,908

T12: Byeong Hun An - $138,908

T12: Taylor Montgomery - $138,908

T12: Austin Eckroat - $138,908

T12: S.H. Kim - $138,908

T12: Ben Griffin - $138,908

T21: Adam Scott - $77,025

T21: Brendon Todd - $77,025

T21: Brice Garnett - $77,025

T21: Kevin Yu - $77,025

T21: Stewart Cink - $77,025

T21: Carl Yuan - $77,025

T21: J.T. Poston - $77,025

T28: Stephan Jaeger - $55,300

T28: Harry Hall - $55,300

T28: K.H. Lee - $55,300

T28: Will Gordon - $55,300

T32: Michael Thompson - $41,387

T32: Ben Martin - $41,387

T32: Cam Davis - $41,387

T32: Russell Henley - $41,387

T32: Tyson Alexander - $41,387

T32: Doc Redman - $41,387

T32: Denny McCarthy - $41,387

T32: Brian Harman - $41,387

T32: Ryan Palmer - $41,387

T41: Chez Reavie - $28,045

T41: Justin Suh - $28,045

T41: Augusto Núñez - $28,045

T41: Nick Hardy - $28,045

T41: Tom Hoge - $28,045

T41: Adam Svensson - $28,045

T41: Ryan Brehm - $28,045

T48: Danny Lee - $20,250

T48: Greyson Sigg - $20,250

T48: Hideki Matsuyama - $20,250

T48: Adam Long - $20,250

T48: Brendan Steele - $20,250

T48: Zac Blair - $20,250

T54: Keita Nakajima - $18,249

T54: Kevin Tway - $18,249

T54: Joseph Bramlett - $18,249

T54: MJ Daffue - $18,249

T54: Joseph Winslow - $18,249

T54: Davis Thompson - $18,249

T54: Chad Ramey - $18,249

T61: Cole Hammer - $17,380

T61: Kelly Kraft - $17,380

T61: Eric Cole - $17,380

T61: Aaron Rai - $17,380

T65: Brian Stuard - $16,906

T65: Troy Merritt - $16,906

T67: Taiga Semikawa - $16,353

T67: Russell Knox - $16,353

T67: Anders Albertson - $16,353

T67: Adam Schenk - $16,353

T67: Austin Smotherman - $16,353

72: Kazuki Higa - $15,879

T73: Harris English - $15,642

T73: Kurt Kitayama - $15,642

75: Zach Johnson - $15,405

76: Patton Kizzire - $15,247

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Si Woo Kim came up clutch on 17 and ultimately won by one stroke.



points and payouts breakdown A $700,000 chip-in 🤯Si Woo Kim came up clutch on 17 and ultimately won by one stroke. @SonyOpenHawaii points and payouts breakdown A $700,000 chip-in 🤯Si Woo Kim came up clutch on 17 and ultimately won by one stroke.@SonyOpenHawaii points and payouts breakdown ⬇️

It is pertinent to note that both Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim, dubbed favorites at the event, returned home early having failed to make the 18-hole mark cut.

Poll : 0 votes