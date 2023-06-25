How much will each golfer win at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023? Prize money breakdown explored             

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is certainly one of the most challenging events of the 2023 season. The Baltusrol Lower Golf Club is proving to be a tough course to navigate, with its rough being a big pain point for golfers. Leona Maguire leads the field at seven under going into the final round, coming off her second LPGA Tour win just a week ago.

The Women's PGA Championship prize money is living up to its formidable course. The total prize purse for the event stands at a record-breaking $10 million, with the winner walking away with $1.5 million.

Here is the prize money payout for each of the golfers that made the cut for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

Winner: $1,500,000

2: $944,292.29

3: $685,016.98

4: $529,914.14

5: $416,522.53

6: $348,971.11

7: $292,102.12

8: $255,915.57

9: $230,065.10

10: $209,382.66

11: $183,868.27

12: $180,943.03

13: $169,569.24

14: $159,233.16

15: $149,924.52

16: $141,653.60

17: $134,420.40

18: $128,214.65

19: $123,046.61

20: $118,906.01

21: $114,775.69

22: $110,635.09

23: $106,504.77

24: $102,364.17

25: $98,747.57

26: $95,130.97

27: $91,504.10

28: $87,887.50

29: $84,270.90

30: $81,168.02

31: $78,065.14

32: $74,962.26

33: $71,859.38

34: $68,756.50

35: $66,177.62

36: $63,588.46

37: $61,009.58

38: $58,420.42

39: $55,831.27

40: $53,766.11

41: $51,700.95

42: $49,635.78

43: $47,560.35

44: $45,495.19

45: $43,943.75

46: $42,392.31

47: $40,840.87

48: $39,289.43

49: $37,737.99

50: $36,186.55

51: $35,159.11

52: $34,121.39

53: $33,083.67

54: $32,056.23

55: $31,018.51

56: $29,980.79

57: $28,953.35

58: $27,915.63

59: $26,888.19

60: $25,850.47

61: $25,336.75

62: $24,812.76

63: $24,299.03

64: $23,785.31

65: $23,261.32

66: $22,747.59

67: $22,233.87

68: $21,709.88

69: $21,196.15

70: $20,682.43

71: $20,425.57

72: $20,158.44

73: $19,901.58

74: $19,644.72

75: $19,408.40

76: $19,162.41

77: $18,918.86

78: $18,677.76

79: $18,439.10

2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship proving to be a tough event on the LPGA Tour

The current leader, Leona Maguire, is being chased by Jenny Shin, who stands just one stroke behind her. Along with Shin, third-place sitter Stephanie Meadow is also hoping for a good result after recent struggles to keep their LPGA Tour cards.

Going into the final round of the Women's PGA Championship, the tee times have been moved up by the PGA of America after weather concerns.

Speaking via Golf Week, Shin spoke about finally getting a win on the Tour in over seven years:

“You know, this is my 13th year out here. I’m sure if you ask any player that’s been out here this long, there’s ups and downs and phases in life, and I think I went through that phase. So now, you know, I want to win more than anything.”

