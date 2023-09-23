How much will the LIV Golf Chicago winner get from the event’s $25,000,000 purse? Prize money breakdown explored

LIV Golf Chicago is currently underway at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The Saudi-backed series returned to action this week on Friday, September 22 after a break. The 12th event of the 2023 LIV schedule has a 48-player field competing for the $25,000,000 prize purse that can be won.
Much like the rest of the circuit events, the golfer winning LIV Golf Chicago bags a whopping $4,000,000 paycheck. This is 20 per cent of the $20,000,000 individual prize money. According to LIV’s prize money distribution chart, the golfer finishing runner-up will bag $2,125,000 and the player finishing third on the podium gets $1,500,000.
LIV Golf Chicago prize money
The LIV Golf event’s champion will get a $4,000,000 paycheck for his individual efforts. The fourth-placed golfer also bags over a million, winning $1,050,000. Unlike the PGA Tour, LIV doesn’t have the traditional 36-hole cut. Owing to the series’ 54-hole format, all 48 golfers competing will bag prize money paychecks.
The golfer finishing last on the final leaderboard will return home with $120,000. Much like other series, the prize money will be split between players tied in points. It is important to note that LIV events still don’t provide Official World Golf Ranking points and the winners have to settle for the massive prize money paychecks.
Here is the complete individual prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Chicago:
- WIN - $4,000,000
- 2 - $2,125,000
- 3 - $1,500,000
- 4 - $1,050,000
- 5 - $975,000
- 6 - $800,000
- 7 - $675,000
- 8 - $625,000
- 9 - $580,000
- 10 - $560,000
- 11 - $540,000
- 12 - $450,000
- 13 - $360,000
- 14 - $270,000
- 15 - $250,000
- 16 - $240,000
- 17 - $232,000
- 18 - $226,000
- 19 - $220,000
- 20 - $200,000
- 21 - $180,000
- 22 - $172,000
- 23 - $170,000
- 24 - $168,000
- 25 - $166,000
- 26 - $164,000
- 27 - $162,000
- 28 - $160,000
- 29 - $158,000
- 30 - $156,000
- 31 - $154,000
- 32 - $152,000
- 33 - $150,000
- 34 - $148,000
- 35 - $146,000
- 36 - $144,000
- 37 - $142,000
- 38 - $140,000
- 39 - $138,000
- 40 - $136,000
- 41 - $134,000
- 42 - $132,000
- 43 - $130,000
- 44 - $128,000
- 45 - $126,000
- 46 - $124,000
- 47 - $122,000
- 48 - $120,000
LIV Golf Chicago team prize money
It is noteworthy that the LIV Golf League also follows a team competition format. According to the system, the teams at the event will compete for the $5,000,000 prize money.
The winning team at the LIV Golf Chicago will get the top prize of $3,000,000. The team finishing second on the podium will bag $1,500,000, while the team finishing third will get $500,000. The total prize money will be divided equally between players of the team.