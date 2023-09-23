How much will the LIV Golf Chicago winner get from the event’s $25,000,000 purse? Prize money breakdown explored

LIV Golf Chicago is currently underway at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The Saudi-backed series returned to action this week on Friday, September 22 after a break. The 12th event of the 2023 LIV schedule has a 48-player field competing for the $25,000,000 prize purse that can be won.

Much like the rest of the circuit events, the golfer winning LIV Golf Chicago bags a whopping $4,000,000 paycheck. This is 20 per cent of the $20,000,000 individual prize money. According to LIV’s prize money distribution chart, the golfer finishing runner-up will bag $2,125,000 and the player finishing third on the podium gets $1,500,000.

LIV Golf Chicago prize money

The LIV Golf event’s champion will get a $4,000,000 paycheck for his individual efforts. The fourth-placed golfer also bags over a million, winning $1,050,000. Unlike the PGA Tour, LIV doesn’t have the traditional 36-hole cut. Owing to the series’ 54-hole format, all 48 golfers competing will bag prize money paychecks.

The golfer finishing last on the final leaderboard will return home with $120,000. Much like other series, the prize money will be split between players tied in points. It is important to note that LIV events still don’t provide Official World Golf Ranking points and the winners have to settle for the massive prize money paychecks.

Here is the complete individual prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Chicago:

WIN - $4,000,000

2 - $2,125,000

3 - $1,500,000

4 - $1,050,000

5 - $975,000

6 - $800,000

7 - $675,000

8 - $625,000

9 - $580,000

10 - $560,000

11 - $540,000

12 - $450,000

13 - $360,000

14 - $270,000

15 - $250,000

16 - $240,000

17 - $232,000

18 - $226,000

19 - $220,000

20 - $200,000

21 - $180,000

22 - $172,000

23 - $170,000

24 - $168,000

25 - $166,000

26 - $164,000

27 - $162,000

28 - $160,000

29 - $158,000

30 - $156,000

31 - $154,000

32 - $152,000

33 - $150,000

34 - $148,000

35 - $146,000

36 - $144,000

37 - $142,000

38 - $140,000

39 - $138,000

40 - $136,000

41 - $134,000

42 - $132,000

43 - $130,000

44 - $128,000

45 - $126,000

46 - $124,000

47 - $122,000

48 - $120,000

LIV Golf Chicago team prize money

It is noteworthy that the LIV Golf League also follows a team competition format. According to the system, the teams at the event will compete for the $5,000,000 prize money.

The winning team at the LIV Golf Chicago will get the top prize of $3,000,000. The team finishing second on the podium will bag $1,500,000, while the team finishing third will get $500,000. The total prize money will be divided equally between players of the team.