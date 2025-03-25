"I almost cussed on air" - Billy Horschel gets 100% real on fans at the TGL final

Billy Horschel didn't hold back regarding fans during the TGL final match between New York Golf Club and Atlanta Drive GC. The first of three finals on TGL was played on Monday, March 24 at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

After the first ten holes in the first final, Atlanta trailed New York by 2-4. With five holes of singles left to play, Horschel said:

"I need to make it. Listen, we're down two with, what, five holes to play or something. I need to make it. That crowd's been against us all night. I absolutely love it. I almost cussed on air. I love it. I love when you guys pull against us. All three of us do. It's fun."

However, Horschel didn't get rattled by the crowd's bias toward New York Golf Club but rather embraced the underdog energy. He further said:

"We love it. You know, this is what it's about here at TGL. This is what you're going to see for years and years to come. I've enjoyed it. It's been a lot of fun. It's a good respect for those boys and everyone else in the arena. So, listen, we got four more holes and see what happens."

Billy Horschel made an 11'11" putt after Atlanta threw the Hammer on the 11th hole, securing 2 crucial points despite the crowd against them. Atlanta went on to win the match by 6-5.

If Atlanta wins the second finale match of TGL on Tuesday, March 25, they'll be crowned as the champions of the inaugural season of the tech-infused league.

A look at the hole-by-hole score of TGL's first final match ft. Billy Horschel

Atlanta Drive GC narrowly defeated New York Golf Club by 6-5 in the first-ever TGL final. Atlanta took an early lead in the Triples format by 2-0 after four holes. However, New York rebounded with two consecutive points on the 5th and 6th hole leveling the score at 2-2.

In the Singles format, New York's Cameron Young earned two points on the 10th hole which was responded to by Billy Horschel's two points on the 11th hole. Talking about the 11th hole, Patrick Cantlay said (via TGL):

"That was really the momentum turner, I thought, for the match. We needed it, and Billy stepped up."

Horschel and Cantlay won a point each in the last two holes, giving Atlanta the late push in a thrilling finish.

Here's the hole-by-hole score of TGL's first final match:

Triples Format (Holes 1–9)

Hole 1: ATL 0 - 0 NY

ATL 0 - 0 NY Hole 2: ATL 1 - 0 NY

ATL 1 - 0 NY Hole 3: ATL 0 - 0 NY

ATL 0 - 0 NY Hole 4: ATL 1 - 0 NY

ATL 1 - 0 NY Hole 5: ATL 0 - 1 NY

ATL 0 - 1 NY Hole 6: ATL 0 - 1 NY

ATL 0 - 1 NY Hole 7: ATL 0 - 0 NY

ATL 0 - 0 NY Hole 8: ATL 0 - 0 NY

ATL 0 - 0 NY Hole 9: ATL 0 - 0 NY

Singles Format (Holes 10–15)

Hole 10: ATL (Justin Thomas) 0 - 2 NY (Cameron Young)

ATL (Justin Thomas) 0 - 2 NY (Cameron Young) Hole 11: ATL (Billy Horschel) 2 - 0 NY (Rickie Fowler)

ATL (Billy Horschel) 2 - 0 NY (Rickie Fowler) Hole 12: ATL (Patrick Cantlay) 0 - 0 NY (Xander Schauffele)

ATL (Patrick Cantlay) 0 - 0 NY (Xander Schauffele) Hole 13: ATL (Justin Thomas) 0 - 1 NY (Cameron Young)

ATL (Justin Thomas) 0 - 1 NY (Cameron Young) Hole 14: ATL (Billy Horschel) 1 - 0 NY (Rickie Fowler)

ATL (Billy Horschel) 1 - 0 NY (Rickie Fowler) Hole 15: ATL (Patrick Cantlay) 1 - 0 NY (Xander Schauffele)

Final Score:

Atlanta Drive GC: 6

New York Golf Club: 5

