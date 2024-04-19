"I was a bit tired": Scottie Scheffler explains mediocre start to 2024 RBC Heritage

2024 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had a mediocre start at the 2024 RBC Heritage carding 2-under. Scheffler is tied for 26th and sits six strokes behind leader J.T. Poston.

Scottie Scheffler said in his press conference following the first round:

"I tried to give myself a little bit of grace today, just because I was a bit tired."

The World No. 1 is still on withdrawal alert as he and his wife Meredith await the birth of their first child.

Scheffler finished tied 11th on his debut at the RBC Heritage in 2023. He had 85 percent on fairways in regulation and 72 percent on greens in regulation.

2024 RBC Heritage Scottie Scheffler's Round 1 - Recap

Scottie Scheffler said his mental game wasn't up to par as he shanked a bunker shot on the third hole. He finished the hole with a double-bogey.

He reflected upon the third hole in his post-round interview with the PGA Tour:

"I shanked that bunker shot today on 3 and I was kind of like, 'OK, that's a bit unusual. I think maybe mentally I might not quite be there.' It clearly was a mental lapse."

He went on to birdie holes 16 and 17 to score 37 consecutive rounds under par on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler found the greens tricky as he was unable to adjust to the speed of Hilton Head after playing at Augusta National.

2024 RBC Heritage Top 15 after Round 1

Position Player Round 1 Total 1 J.T. Poston -8 T2 Seamus Power -6 T2 Collin Morikawa -6 T4 Austin Eckroat -5 T4 Mackenzie Hughes -5 T4 Sahith Theegala -5 T4 Patrick Rogers -5 T4 Sepp Straka -5 T4 Ludvig Åberg -5 T10 Cameron Young -4 T10 Russell Henley -4 T10 Stephen Jaeger -4 T10 Tom Hoge -4 T10 Patrick Cantlay -4 T10 Adam Hadwin -4 T10 Rory McIlroy -4

2024 RBC Heritage Round 2 Tee Times

