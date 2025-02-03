"I can win on different venues" – Rory McIlroy says he's 'finally a complete golfer' after AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy emerged victorious at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am held at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. The 35-year-old won his 27th PGA Tour tournament by two strokes over Shane Lowry.

McIlroy was in contention throughout the tournament. He started strong with a bogey-free first round, scoring 6-under 66. He suffered a setback in the back nine of the second round with four bogeys, but still scored 2-under 70.

The World No. 3 had a splendid third round with seven birdies to card 7-under 65 and was tied for second with Shane Lowry. He didn't give away any opportunities to the opponents and carded 6-under 66, winning by two shots. After the round, he called himself a "well-rounded golfer" and said, via Tee Scripts:

Trending

"I finally feel that my game can travel to any sort of golf course in any conditions, in any setup really. I feel like I'm a very well rounded golfer and I can adapt to whatever I need to adapt to. I was able to show that this weekend, especially yesterday with those conditions."

When asked if he felt he was 'finally a complete golfer', McIlroy said:

"Yeah, maybe I should have rephrased that. Maybe not finally a complete, I don't know if any of us should describe ourselves as complete because that means there's nowhere left to go, there's no improvement left and that's certainly not the case.

"I just think more that my game can travel, I can win on different venues, different tests, firm courses, soft courses, windy, calm, rain, long golf courses, short golf courses. I just, anything that I feel is thrown my way in the game I feel like I'm prepared to handle it, that's what I meant," he added.

Of the 27 wins on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy has had 11 International wins showcasing his versatility. He'll next compete at The Genesis Invitational which is scheduled to take place from Thursday, February 13 to 16, 2025.

A look at Rory McIlroy's record on the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy turned professional in 2007 and joined the PGA Tour in 2010. He has played in 258 tournaments so far and has made cuts in 227. He has had 27 wins, 80 top-5 and 126 top-10 finishes.

McIlroy's first win came at the 2010 Quail Hollow Championship, which he won by four strokes over Phil Mickelson. He has won four Majors, the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2012 PGA Championship, the 2014 Open Championship and the 2014 PGA Championship. Moreover, he has won the Wells Fargo Championship four times and the Tour Championship thrice.

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's wins on the PGA Tour:

2010 Quail Hollow Championship

2011 U.S. Open

2012 The Honda Classic

2012 PGA Championship

2012 Deutsche Bank Championship

2012 BMW Championship

2014 The Open Championship

2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

2014 PGA Championship (2)

2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play

2015 Wells Fargo Championship (2)

2016 Deutsche Bank Championship (2)

2016 Tour Championship

2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2019 The Players Championship

2019 RBC Canadian Open

2019 Tour Championship (2)

2019 WGC-HSBC Champions

2021 Wells Fargo Championship (3)

2021 CJ Cup

2022 RBC Canadian Open (2)

2022 Tour Championship (3)

2022 CJ Cup (2)

2023 Genesis Scottish Open

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

2024 Wells Fargo Championship (4)

2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback