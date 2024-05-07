"I count 6 missed cuts" - Fans disappointed with 6 LIV Golf invitees to the 2024 PGA Championship

In finalizing the field for the upcoming Major tournament, the PGA Championship, the PGA of America sent out special invites to six LIV Golf players -- Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Dean Burmester, Lucas Herbert, Adrian Meronk, and David Puig. They join a few others who were already in the field, so the tour will be well-represented in Valhalla next weekend. They won't outnumber the other tours, but there are several members with a shot at winning one of golf's ultimate prizes.

Expand Tweet

With these six golfers being invited, the field has more talented golfers than it did before, but fans on social media aren't that excited about their addition. Many believe these six won't do much in the tournament, with a few going as far as claiming they won't even make the cut.

"I count 6 missed cuts," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

"Wow a real murderers row," another jested.

"Now the LIVidiots will just pivot to whining about althe next perceived slight, in 3….2….1…..," an angry fan claimed.

"All for them to lose to this guy," was another comment.

Expand Tweet

Not everyone was unhappy or disappointed with these selections, though. Some were glad to see the LIV stars getting their time in the limelight at the PGA Championship next weekend.

"That’s awesome, maybe professional golf is on the mend?" one fan asked.

"Finally a major without an *. We can enjoy it now," another said.

"We need more LIV golfers winning majors this year," a fan stated.

Gooch's addition to the field is a notable one. He was one of the most vocal about LIV Golf players being glossed over for The Masters. He was pretty upset that he wasn't invited to Augusta, and said that the tournament might have an asterisk if he and LIV's best weren't in the field.

Gooch also said he wasn't going to try and play U.S. Open qualifiers to cement his place in that field next month, and was likely hoping for a special invite. He got one to the PGA Championship, and now he has the chance, along with the other invites, to prove he belongs to this level of competition.

Padraig Harrington cautions LIV Golf players for future Major tournaments

Those six LIV players are not the only LIV Golf members in the field for the PGA Championship. Reigning champion Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, and others will be as well. When they all convene at Valhalla, Padraig Harrington has a word of advice for them.

LIV Golf caught Padraig Harrington's attention at the Masters.

He noted via SB Nation that their language was more unsavory than that of others at The Masters last month:

“There was quite a bit of... on the Masters... there was an awful lot of extra expletives from LIV players. Clearly, LIV players don’t get fined for expletives, and I’m not saying they’re encouraged, but they’re certainly not discouraged from doing it."

Harrington says they don't have to hold back, and that's something he's not a fan of. He went on to say that he doesn't care if they smash up a golf club out of frustration, and if they want to take anything out on themselves, that's fair game.

But in his mind, doing anything to the course or the surrounding fans, which in this case would be using profane language around them, needs some "moderation", as he put it.