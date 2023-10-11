“I definitely can hear my dad”: Sahith Theegala on his family cheering him on at events

American golfer Sahith Theegala has talked about the support he gets from his family at any golfing event he plays in. Theegala recently made headlines after securing his maiden PGA Tour title with a victory at the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

In a conversation during the Fore Play podcast, he talked about how loud his dad is from the stands. The golfer also emphasized how he controls his emotions by not getting carried away.

“I definitely can hear my dad. I love it. I don't really react to it that much. I feel like I am pretty emotional on the golf course, but I try my best not to get too high or too low again. The main reason is that it feels like they have my back, no matter how I'm really playing. And that's the biggest thing to me,” said Sahith Theegala.

The American golfer also talked about the challenges of the sport and how his family understands the same and supports him.

“It's just like they know golf is hard, and you just got to celebrate the good times because there's going to be a lot of bad times,” added the golfer.

“Now it's like blinders are on”: Sahith Theegala on how he deals with the overwhelming crowd support

Sahith Theegala’s journey in gold has been nothing short of exceptional. He is having a great run recently with a PGA Tour title.

Theegala emphasized his personal transition in dealing with the crowd support he gets. He stated that he just tried to keep his focus on the playing part rather than getting involved in the stands.

“So I will say I've gotten to the point now where, my first year on tour, if I saw some people that I knew, like walking from green to tee, I'd dap them up, I'd give them knucks, I'd chat with them for a second. Now it's like blinders are on.

"It was kind of a subconscious thing. I'll see one of my best friends on the sideline, and I just won't be paying attention to the crowd. I'll just be straight ahead and want to get to the next tee box,” said Sahith Theegala.