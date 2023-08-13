"I fought really hard today" - Ally Ewing's confident of making a comeback despite tough Round 3 at 2023 AIG Women's Open              

Ally Ewing is confident that she will win her first major at this week's AIG Women's Open, despite a tense third round on Saturday, August 12. The American's lead vanished in the third round of the major as she battled with her game. She shot a round of 75 and dropped four positions to finish in fifth place.

Speaking to the media, Ewing highlighted that playing in windy conditions on Saturday affected her game, but she is optimistic that she will win the title on Sunday, August 13.

Speaking of her third-round performance, Ewing said via Golf Monthly:

"Obviously the situation was tough, coming out in pretty windy conditions. It took me a little bit longer than I would have liked to settle in. The nerves were obviously there but, at the same time, I was mentally in a good place to know that I was going to be presented with challenges."

"I didn't execute shots quite like I wanted to early on but I fought really hard today, and you know I'm teeing it up tomorrow (Sunday) with still a great chance to win this golf tournament," she added.

Ally Ewing went on to add that she will give her a chance to improve her game in the fourth round. She said:

"I didn't lose any confidence other than I gritted my teeth when it wasn't great, and I still gave myself a chance to win this golf tournament. Certainly, would I like to go out free-spirited and shoot another 66? Yes. But the test was hard. And regardless of what the scores showed at the end of the day, I fought and gave myself a chance."

The final round of the 2023 AIG Women's Open will kick start on Sunday, August 13.

When will Ally Ewing resume her game at the 2023 AIG Women's Open?

Ewing will start the fourth round of the 2023 AIG Women's Open at 2 pm ET with Linn Grant. The fourth round of the women's major will start at 7:55 am ET with Haruka Kawasaki taking the first shot of the game.

Here are the tee times and pairing of the fourth round of the 2023 AIG Women's Open (All time in ET):

07:55 am - Haruka Kawasaki

08:05 am - Pajaree Anannarukarn, Eun Hee Ji

08:15 am - Mao Saigo, Julia Lopez Ramirez (a)

08:25 am - Angela Stanford, Danielle Kang

08:35 am - In Gee Chun, Xiyu Janet Lin

08:45 am - Klara Davidson Spilkova, Kylie Henry

08:55 am - Caroline Hedwall, Georgia Hall

09:10 am - Ryann O'Toole, Morgane Metraux

09:20 am - Mina Harigae, Celine Boutier

09:30 am - Charlotte Heath (a), Alice Hewson

09:40 am - Lindy Duncan, Miyu Yamashita

09:50 am - Ayaka Furue, Rose Zhang

10:00 am - Na Rin An, Kokona Sakurai

10:15 am - Leona Maguire, Yuri Yoshida

10:25 am - Maja Stark, Wei-ling Tsu

10:35 am - Moriya Jutanugarn, Lindsey Weaver

10:45 am - Jaravee Boonchant, Yu Liu

10:55 am - Grace Kim, Ruoning Yin

11:05 am - Nicole Broch Estrup, Hyejin Choi

11:20 am - Hae Ran Ryu, Diksha Dagar1

1:30 am - Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Aditi Ashok

11:40 am - Minjee Lee, Emily Pedersen

11:50 am - Gemma Dryburgh, Johanna Gustavsson

12:00 pm - Cara Gainer, Gaby Lopez

12:10 pm - Allisen Corpuz, Jin Young Ko

12:25 pm - Megan Khang, Yuna Nishimura

12:35 pm - Jenny Shin, Olivia Cowan

12:45 pm - Alim Kim, Stephanie Meadow

12:55 pm - Anna Nordqvist, Akie Iwai

13:05 pm - Atthaya Thitikul, Jeongeun Lee

13:15 pm - Minami Katsu, Alison Lee

13:30 pm - Nasa Hataoka, Perrine Delacour

13:40 pm - Nelly Korda, Amy Yang

13:50 pm - Andrea Lee, Jiya Shin

14:00 pm - Linn Grant, Ally Ewing

14:10 pm - Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin

14:20 pm - Charley Hull, Lilia Vu