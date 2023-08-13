"I fought really hard today" - Ally Ewing's confident of making a comeback despite tough Round 3 at 2023 AIG Women's Open              

Ally Ewing is confident that she will win her first major at this week's AIG Women's Open, despite a tense third round on Saturday, August 12. The American's lead vanished in the third round of the major as she battled with her game. She shot a round of 75 and dropped four positions to finish in fifth place.
Speaking to the media, Ewing highlighted that playing in windy conditions on Saturday affected her game, but she is optimistic that she will win the title on Sunday, August 13.
Speaking of her third-round performance, Ewing said via Golf Monthly:
"Obviously the situation was tough, coming out in pretty windy conditions. It took me a little bit longer than I would have liked to settle in. The nerves were obviously there but, at the same time, I was mentally in a good place to know that I was going to be presented with challenges."
"I didn't execute shots quite like I wanted to early on but I fought really hard today, and you know I'm teeing it up tomorrow (Sunday) with still a great chance to win this golf tournament," she added.
Ally Ewing went on to add that she will give her a chance to improve her game in the fourth round. She said:
"I didn't lose any confidence other than I gritted my teeth when it wasn't great, and I still gave myself a chance to win this golf tournament. Certainly, would I like to go out free-spirited and shoot another 66? Yes. But the test was hard. And regardless of what the scores showed at the end of the day, I fought and gave myself a chance."
The final round of the 2023 AIG Women's Open will kick start on Sunday, August 13.
When will Ally Ewing resume her game at the 2023 AIG Women's Open?
Ewing will start the fourth round of the 2023 AIG Women's Open at 2 pm ET with Linn Grant. The fourth round of the women's major will start at 7:55 am ET with Haruka Kawasaki taking the first shot of the game.
Here are the tee times and pairing of the fourth round of the 2023 AIG Women's Open (All time in ET):
- 07:55 am - Haruka Kawasaki
- 08:05 am - Pajaree Anannarukarn, Eun Hee Ji
- 08:15 am - Mao Saigo, Julia Lopez Ramirez (a)
- 08:25 am - Angela Stanford, Danielle Kang
- 08:35 am - In Gee Chun, Xiyu Janet Lin
- 08:45 am - Klara Davidson Spilkova, Kylie Henry
- 08:55 am - Caroline Hedwall, Georgia Hall
- 09:10 am - Ryann O'Toole, Morgane Metraux
- 09:20 am - Mina Harigae, Celine Boutier
- 09:30 am - Charlotte Heath (a), Alice Hewson
- 09:40 am - Lindy Duncan, Miyu Yamashita
- 09:50 am - Ayaka Furue, Rose Zhang
- 10:00 am - Na Rin An, Kokona Sakurai
- 10:15 am - Leona Maguire, Yuri Yoshida
- 10:25 am - Maja Stark, Wei-ling Tsu
- 10:35 am - Moriya Jutanugarn, Lindsey Weaver
- 10:45 am - Jaravee Boonchant, Yu Liu
- 10:55 am - Grace Kim, Ruoning Yin
- 11:05 am - Nicole Broch Estrup, Hyejin Choi
- 11:20 am - Hae Ran Ryu, Diksha Dagar1
- 1:30 am - Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Aditi Ashok
- 11:40 am - Minjee Lee, Emily Pedersen
- 11:50 am - Gemma Dryburgh, Johanna Gustavsson
- 12:00 pm - Cara Gainer, Gaby Lopez
- 12:10 pm - Allisen Corpuz, Jin Young Ko
- 12:25 pm - Megan Khang, Yuna Nishimura
- 12:35 pm - Jenny Shin, Olivia Cowan
- 12:45 pm - Alim Kim, Stephanie Meadow
- 12:55 pm - Anna Nordqvist, Akie Iwai
- 13:05 pm - Atthaya Thitikul, Jeongeun Lee
- 13:15 pm - Minami Katsu, Alison Lee
- 13:30 pm - Nasa Hataoka, Perrine Delacour
- 13:40 pm - Nelly Korda, Amy Yang
- 13:50 pm - Andrea Lee, Jiya Shin
- 14:00 pm - Linn Grant, Ally Ewing
- 14:10 pm - Hyo Joo Kim, Angel Yin
- 14:20 pm - Charley Hull, Lilia Vu