“I get back into links mode quite quickly” – Shane Lowry is ready for the links challenge at The Open Championship

With the Open Championship just around the corner, golfers have begun mentally preparing for the inherently unpredictable nature of links golf. However, Shane Lowry seems more than excited about the outing. Unlike many of his peers, the former Open champion came out to state that he ‘get back into links mode quite quickly.’

Lowry has some history by the seaside. The 36-year-old Irishman, who won golf’s oldest major at Royal Portrush in 2019, knows what to expect at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course. Speaking about the preparation for the big outing ahead of the Genesis Scottish Open, Lowry said that ‘coming back to links golf is a mental battle.’

Speaking at the Renaissance Club ahead of his first Scottish Open appearance since 2016, Shane Lowry said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“I’m not saying I don’t have to think about it at all, but I get back into links mode quite quickly… I was actually chatting to Corey Connors about this yesterday. Coming back to links golf is a mental battle. In your mind, it’s hard to get yourself hitting, say, a 7-iron only 130 yards. That’s way more difficult than any physical aspect of the shot.

So, the big thing is seeing the shots, which is something I’ve always done pretty well. I have a good imagination for that sort of thing. I certainly don’t have to work on that or anything else specifically in order to get ready for the Open at Hoylake next week.”

Shane Lowry on playing the Scottish Open ahead of The Open

Shane Lowry also commented on playing at the Renaissance Club after a break. The golfer expressed some contentment with regard to the Tom Doak-designed course. The golfer seemingly recalled competing in the Scottish Open at the notoriously difficult Royal Aberdeen nine years ago. Following the event, the golfer arrived at Hoylake for the Open exhausted.

The Irishman commented:

“I do feel like I have an advantage over most players when it comes to links golf. I’m good in the wind. I see the game very well. That’s my biggest edge. I’m not one-dimensional. Which is not to say I don’t like to play in perfect weather. I do. But I know when the weather gets bad, I have the shots to cope with the conditions.”

Shane Lowry went on to add that he is in Scotland this week and not playing social golf on links at home because of ‘scheduling.’ The golfer admitted that he need points for the FedEx Cup and the Ryder Cup and thus decided to play this week instead of resting.

