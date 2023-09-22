“I had a good feeling” - Stacy Lewis trusts instincts, chooses Lexi Thompson as foursomes leader at 2023 Solheim Cup

While Lexi Thompson might not have had the strongest 2023 Tour season, captain Stacy Lewis is convinced that she's ready to shine at the 2023 Solheim Cup. Lewis sent Thompson out during the morning foursomes and trusted her enough to make the opening shot of the day.

Lexi Thompson has made only 11 starts this year, failing to make the cut eight times. However, her performance at the Solheim Cup has been impressive. Thompson and Megan Khang took victory over the European duo of Maja Stark and Linn Grant.

Thompson was not even supposed to be in the foursomes line up before captain Lewis made a last minute switch. Speaking about adding Thompson to the list, Lewis said via Golf Monthly:

“I had a feeling yesterday (Thursday), she wasn’t in my line-up that I’ve had for a couple of weeks.

"The way that the last four days have gone, the way that she seems mentally I had a good feeling about it and Megan has been playing amazing obviously the last month or so."

Captain Stacy Lewis' last-minute switch to Lexi Thompson pays off as US pick up foursome victory on Day 1 of 2023 Solheim Cup

Lewis asked Khang and Lexi Thompson to pick up a few balls together towards the end of the last practice. Seeing that they worked well together, Lewis decided to announce them as a pair for the foursome lineup.

Particularly, it was Thompson's impressive performance during the practice rounds that was picked up by all the caddies, golfers and even the captain. Coupled that with the data and analytics of the practice, Lewis knew she had to put in Thompson:

“You know, we started the week and I had a couple people, kind of within our team, between caddies and helpers, come up to me and just say, ‘You know, she’s hitting it really good. I actually have their Strokes Gained from the practice over the last two days and she’s off the charts right now."

This is Lexi Thompson's sixth Solheim Cup, with the 28-year-old bringing a lot of expereince to the team.