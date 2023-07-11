“I guess I could have got to Wembley” – When Rory McIlroy opened up on choosing to play in the Scottish Open over a soccer match

Rory McIlroy is back at the Renaissance Club for his eighth start at the Scottish Open, which begins on Thursday, July 13. However, there was one time when the event was initially not on his schedule but he ended up playing the tournament.

During the 2021 season, McIlroy had planned to skip the Scottish Open ahead of the 149th Open. However, due to stringent COVID-19 protocols for the event, he ended up entering the 2021 Scottish Open.

He said at the pre-conference event of the 2021 Scottish Open that although it was last minute decision to include the event on his schedule, he wasn't present there out of his will.

He said:

"It was like, I wanted to play. I made the decision. I'm not here against my will. But just with being over here, it just made sense to play. It made sense to play rather than go down to London for a week and sort of practice down there. I guess I could have got to Wembley tonight and got my Danish top on."

McIlroy was referring to the Euro Cup 2020 semifinal, where England had a match against Denmark on July 6, 2021

Eventually, the 34-year-old golfer's journey at Renaissance Club ended a bit early after failing to make a cut that year. He carded 70 and 71 in the first two rounds that year. He didn't play here last year.

How has Rory McIlroy performed at the Scottish Open in the past?

Rory McIlroy doesn't have a great record at the Scottish Open, and he has struggled here often. In eight starts at Renaissance Club, McIlroy has never finished in the top 10, and only twice has he ended in the top 20.

His best result at the event was T14 in 2014, when he eventually went on to claim the Open Championship the following week. During his last appearance in the 2021 season, he failed to make a cut at the event. Overall, he has missed the cut three times.

The poor record at the Renaissance Club doesn't really suit a golfer of Rory's caliber, and he will be hoping to change it this time, which can be a great confidence booster ahead of the 151st Open.

Scottish Open 2023 schedule details

The 2023 Scottish Open is set to take place from Thursday, July 13 to Sunday, July 16 at the Renaissance Club. The Golf Channel and CBS will broadcast the tournament on TV, while ESPN+ will do the streaming.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Thursday, July 13: Round 1

8:30 am - 1:30 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, July 14: Round 2

8:30 am - 1:30 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 15:Round 3

10 am - 12 pm ET (Golf Channel)

12-3 pm ET, (CBS)

Sunday, July 16: Round 4:

10 am - 12 pm ET, (Golf Channel);

12 - 3 pm ET(CBS)

ESPN+ will stream the featured groups and PGA Tour Live. Here are the schedule details:

Thursday, July 13 : 2:30 am-1:30 pm ET

: 2:30 am-1:30 pm ET Friday, July 14 : 2:30 am-1:30 pm ET

: 2:30 am-1:30 pm ET Saturday, July 15: 4:30 am-3 pm ET

4:30 am-3 pm ET Sunday, July 16: 4:30 am-3 pm ET

Poll : 0 votes