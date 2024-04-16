"'I just want to get home'" "So much for the pregnancy" - Fans sound off on Scottie Scheffler as he visits Dallas dive bar to celebrate Masters win

Following his Masters victory, Scottie Scheffler returned home to be with his pregnant wife, Meredith. However, before reaching home, he visited the iconic dive bar, Inwood Tavern, in Dallas to celebrate his second successful triumph at Augusta National.

On Sunday, April 14, Scheffler shot a 4-under 68 to win the green jacket for the second time in three years. He aggregated at 11-under to beat Ludvig Aberg by four strokes. Throughout the week, he maintained that he would give no second thought to withdrawing from the tournament midweek if his wife needed him. Thankfully, that didn't happen, and he comfortably and dominantly won the tournament.

Following the Masters win, the 27-year-old golfer didn't stay at Augusta for long and returned to his residence. However, he did stop by the Inood Tavern to celebrate his win.

After Scheffler's images at the dive bar surfaced on social media, they received mixed reactions from fans. Many fans criticized him for not immediately going to meet his wife and instead celebrating at the club first. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"'I just want to get home',;)," one fan quoted Scheffler's words.

"So much for the pregnancy," another user wrote.

"Dude played 18 holes in hot weather, did his post-round interviews, got on a plane, flew to Dallas, went to the bar and didn't think "maybe I should jump in the shower for 5 minutes. Throw a fresh set of clothes on," another user posted.

"Oh, the masters committee will not be happy about this. Thought he had to get home to Meredith? Don’t give me wrong I love it. JS."

"Love that he told his wife in the Butler Cabin interview “I’m coming home”. Just to land and go straight to a bar. Respect the hell out of it," one fan criticized.

"I had always heard that the green jackets weren’t allowed off the Augusta property. Does this not apply to the winner immediately after the tournament?"

Will Scottie Scheffler play at the RBC Heritage?

For Scottie Scheffler, there is no rest after winning the Masters, as he will return to action this week at the RBC Heritage. He is among the 64-player field for the event, which will start on April 18 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

The RBC Heritage playing field will feature 42 of the top 50 ranked players in the OWGR competing over all four days without a cut. As one of the signature events, the purse size of the event will be $20 million, with the winner taking home a $3.6 million paycheck.

