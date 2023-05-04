"I knew the consequences” - Rory McIlroy reacts to $3 million PGA Tour sanction on him for missing RBC Heritage

Rory McIlroy has been penalized for skipping his second designated event this season at the RBC Heritage. The Irish golfer skipped one more than the allowed number, paving the way for action. As a result, he faced a $3 million PGA Tour sanction.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed that McIlroy will be facing sanctions for skipping the designated event without permission. Following this, the star golfer addressed the situation and said that he “knew the consequences” when he decided to skip the event. Losing a huge chunk of his 2022 Player Impact Programme (PIP) bonus as punishment, the Northern Irishman said that “it was worth” it.

Reacting to the sanction placed on him, Rory McIlroy said, as per the Miami Herald:

"I knew the consequences that could come with missing one of those [elevated events]. It was an easy decision. It was worth that for me to get some other things in place. I had my reasons to not play Hilton Head and I've expressed those to Jay [Monahan].”

He added:

“Whether he thinks that's enough to warrant – again I understood the consequences of that decision before I did it. So whatever happens, happens."

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy’s decision to withdraw from the RBC Heritage came after his Augusta nightmare. Having crashed out of the 2023 Masters, the four-time major champion pulled out of his second elevated event, breaking one of the PGA Tour's golden rules. Weeks after the decision, the golfer revealed that he skipped the event to recover ‘mentally,’ as he was coming from an ‘emotionally taxing 12 months.’

Addressing his reasons ahead of this week's Wells Fargo Championship, Rory McIlroy told Golf Channel:

"More for my mental and emotional well-being I needed to be at home for those few weeks. I think I'm in a better head space than I was. I needed a break for me. Obviously, after the disappointment of Augusta, and it's been a pretty taxing 12 months mentally, so it was nice to just try to disconnect and get away from it."

PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan on Rory McIlroy sanctions

Earlier this year, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed that he was allowed Commissioner’s discretion in such matters. The American circuit head gave Rory McIlroy no preferential treatment and docked him $3 million from his $12 million Player Impact Program bonus.

Jay Monahan said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“Players should be able to make a decision not to play. I think that’s the beauty of our model. But he knew the consequences of that based on that criteria, and that’s our position.”

Replaying to a media person clarifying if the “plan was to withhold $3 million” from McIlroy, Monahan replied.

“Correct. The rule for tournament participation, when we made the commitment to this schedule for the Player Impact Program, we adjusted for one opt-out. And then for any second opt-out, you forfeit the 25 percent unless there was a medical issue. So based on that criteria, it’s actually fairly cut and dry.”

With Rory McIlroy being docked PIP money, it’ll be interesting to see if the rest of the players ensure the designated event rules.

