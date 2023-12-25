"I lived a childhood dream" - Bob MacIntyre and other Scottish DP World Tour stars pick their best moments from 2023

Bob MacIntyre recently revealed his best moment of 2023 in a recent interview with The Scotsman. In the interview, MacIntyre and other Scottish professionals like Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest, and Connor Syme, discussed their favorite golf courses, tournaments, and shots of the year.

MacIntyre disclosed that the Genesis Scottish Open was his favorite event of 2023. He acknowledged that competing in it had always been his dream and that it had been an amazing experience. Though he was unable to win the tournament, it still seemed to leave an impact on him.

“The Genesis Scottish Open. I lived a childhood dream. I didn’t quite get the trophy, but it was still a dream," Bob MacIntyre said.

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open was held from July 13 to 16 at The Renaissance Club, where Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy registered a one-stroke victory over MacIntyre.

Forrest disclosed that the Scottish Open and the Irish Open were his two favorite events of 2023. He said he enjoyed competing in both tournaments because of their large crowds.

"The Irish Open has always been good to me and, after the Scottish Open, it probably has the best crowds. It’s not just the numbers. It’s a very golfing crowd as well. They are there for the golf and not just a day out,” Forrest said.

The 2023 Irish Open was held from September 7 to 10 at the K Club-Ryder Course. Vincent Norman won the tournament, while Forrest finished in a tie for third place.

On the other hand, Ferguson and Syme stated that the Genesis Scottish Open, which took place on their home course, was their favorite event of 2023.

“The Genesis Scottish Open because I just love playing in Scotland and the grind of trying to do well on home soil. It’s such a big event in my own country and I love feeling that I’m a big deal in my own country when I play in it," said Ferguson.

Syme added:

“I love the Genesis Scottish Open and being our home Open it is so special. But the reward for getting to the DP World Tour Championship is special and there’s no cut as well (laughing). That’s a nice bonus at the end of the year.”

Ferguson tied for the 12th-place finish at the Scottish Open, while Syme placed 74th.

Bob MacIntyre's performance in 2023

Bob MacIntyre has an amazing DP World Tour season in 2023. He started the year by finishing in the T20 position at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He had five top-10 finishes this year on the DP World Tour and also competed at the Ryder Cup.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Bob MacIntyre played in the DP World Tour in 2023:

DP World Tour Championship: T18

Nedbank Golf Challenge: 58

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters: T6

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters: T26

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: T25

Cazoo Open de France: CUT

BMW PGA Championship: T45

Omega European Masters: T55

D+D Real Czech Masters: T4

ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics: T62

The 151st OPEN: T71

Genesis Scottish Open: 2

Made in HimmerLand: T4

Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo: T39

BMW International Open: T18

Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed: T85

Porsche European Open: T14

US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: CUT

DS Automobiles Italian Open: W/D

Korea Championship Presented by Genesis: T7

ISPS HANDA - CHAMPIONSHIP: T6

Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa: T7

Hero Indian Open: T37

Thailand Classic: T57

Singapore Classic: CUT

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: T38

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: T20