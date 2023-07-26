"I’ll be on the tractor mowing grass" - Brian Harman says he is 'excited' to mow grass after winning the British Open title

Brian Harman won the 2023 Open Championship on Sunday, July 23. The tournament took place at the prestigious Royal Liverpool Golf Course from July 20 to July 23. Harman registered an incredible five strokes victory over Sepp Straka, Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Tom Kim, who all tied up for the second position.

Harman returned to America after the victory at Royal Liverpool and has plans to work on his land in Georgia before heading for the next event.

In a post-winning interview with the media, the American golfer revealed that he will use his tractor to cut grass on the land he brought in Georgia. (According to Yahoo Sports), Brian Harman said:

“I’ll get home and I’ll be on the tractor mowing grass in the next few weeks. I’m excited about that.”

Harman uses the land for hunting. He frequently posts photos of his adventures on his social media account. He's happy with his fishing rod and his new Kubota tractor.

“Just put my phone away and go get on the tractor," he added.

During his post-press conference, one reporter asked him:

“I’ve never known an Open champion to celebrate by mowing grass on a tractor.”

Harman replied to him, saying:

“I’ve got a lot of layers, man … I’m like an onion."

It is worth noting that Brian Harman's first major tournament triumph came at The Open Championship. He has previously competed in all four majors, finishing 12th in the 2021 Masters, 13th at the 2017 PGA Championship, and second at the 2017 US Open.

"It was brutal man" - Brian Harman opens up about the brutal trolls he received during the 2023 Open Championship

During the 2023 Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool, Brian Harman was subjected to vicious abuse from fans in the United Kingdom who were rooting for the home players. People made derogatory remarks about him. Harman, on the other hand, remained calm and focused on his game, finally winning it.

In a conversation with Dan Patrick, Brian Harman discussed the taunts he heard during the major.

"They don’t care for an underdog over there I suppose… It was brutal man.. I’ve always appreciated the fans there cause they’re very knowledgeable, they know when to clap, they know the game… guys like me I can go to Tour events in the U.S. & a lot of people have no idea who I am & that’s totally fine, but over there they cover golf a little bit differently & so I’ve always appreciated their knowledge of the game but boy, did they not want me to win that golf tournament,” he said.

Brian Harman dominated the field of the 2023 Open Championship throughout the tournament. He started the game with a round of 67 and went on to make 65, 69, and 70 in the next three rounds to end up with a total of 13 under 271.

He won $3 million in prize money from his victory and also earned 600 FedEx points.