"I'm definitely lazy" - Tiger Woods' reason behind sporting a goatee at the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods arrives at Valhalla Golf Club for the 2024 PGA Championship rocking a goatee. Wood's new look sparked many conversations all over social media and gave fans a throwback to Tiger Woods' similar look in 2000.

Daniel Rapaport asked Tiger Woods at the 2024 PGA Championship's press conference about his goatee. Woods immediately chuckles as he hears the word goatee and responds to Rapaport's question on whether the style was a "conscious" or "lazy" choice. Woods said:

"It's the second. I'm definitely lazy...I cut myself this morning trying to trim it up so it is what it is."

Some fans speculate that Tiger Woods is sporting a goatee as a superstition or a lucky charm to get him his fifth PGA Championship victory. Woods had a goatee when he won the 2000 PGA Championship that was also played at Valhalla Golf Club.

Tiger Woods' history at the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods will be seeking his 16th Major and fifth PGA Championship victory at the 2024 PGA Championship. Woods is among the 156 player field for the $17,500,000 purse, 750 FedEx Cup Points, and the Wanamaker Trophy.

With the 2024 PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club, Woods has a certain advantage. He won the 2000 PGA Championship at the same venue and has already conducted two scouting missions of the course ahead of the practice rounds.

Tiger Woods defeated Bob May in a three hole playoff for the 2000 PGA Championship title after both Woods and May set the PGA Championship's score record of 18 under that year.

Woods has lifted the Wanamaker Trophy four times in his career. He won the Major back to back in 1999 and 2000 and again in 2006 and 2007. Woods has +15000 odds to win the 2024 PGA Championship according to BetMGM.