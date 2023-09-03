“I’m doing good stuff”: Ludvig Aberg ‘over the moon’ after maiden victory at the Omega European Masters

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg is feeling 'over the moon' after a spectacular end to his 2023 season. The Swede ended up winning the first professional tournament of his career, just three months after making his debut at this level. However, he is expecting a surprise or two before the start of next season.

Ludvig Aberg won the Omega European Masters on Sunday, with a two-stroke lead over his compatriot Alexander Biörk. He did so with an excellent showing on the final back nine, in which he birdied four of his last five holes.

After his victory, Ludvig Aberg made statements to the press, in which he was pleased with his overall performance.

This was part of his words, according to The Irish Golfer:

"It’s a testament that I’m doing good stuff. Winning any tournament is a lot of fun. To do it this quickly (as a professional), I’m over the moon. I’ve always had that belief that I’ve been able to do it, but to do it is pretty cool.”

Aberg also related his impressions of the tournament and how he approached the competition:

"I started the day three back. I knew Matt [Fitzpatrick] was playing well, so I needed to put a big score up. Felt I was playing pretty well all day, just wasn’t making any putts. Got it going on the back nine. I made a nice six, seven footer on 14 and that was a big moment for me. I needed to take care of the par fives and I did today."

Ludvig Aberg is currently ranked 200th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OGWR). However, his victory in Switzerland gave him 200 points, which will significantly improve his ranking when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Ludvig Aberg: Road to the Ryder Cup

According to the Ryder Cup's European team qualification system, Ludvig Aberg is currently ranked 58th in the World Rankings and 60th in the European Rankings.

However, once the rankings are updated, the victory in the Omega European Masters should propel Aberg a good number of places in the European List. Whether it will be enough to put him in the sights of captain Luke Donald remains to be seen.

In the case of Aberg, there are some aspects to take into account that undoubtedly favor him. The Swede has positioned himself in these places in only three months of his professional career (he only made his debut in June 2023).

In that period, Aberg has participated in seven PGA Tour tournaments and two DP World Tour tournaments, with only one missed cut. To top it off, he has finished in the top 25 in six events, including Sunday's win in Switzerland.