“I, mean, you’re the GOAT” - 11-year-old golfer stuns Tiger Woods with his surprise question in Q&A session

Holden Bautista, aged 11, stunned legendary golfer Tiger Woods after making two aces in the same round. During the second day of the TGR invitational, Bautista fired two incredible aces and later left the golfer speechless in a Q&A session.

The young golfer asked Woods if he ever made two aces in a single round. He said:

“Well, one, have you ever gotten two hole in ones in one round?”

His question made Tiger Woods smile a bit and he lowered his head. While Bautista continued:

“I, I mean, you’re the GOAT. I … you’re like, you’re the GOAT, and I, I … and it would be … I feel like it would be expected.”

Woods shook his head and Bautista continued:

“But it’s OK, it’s OK. I feel like I’m putting you under a spotlight now.”

"He just mic-dropped it on top of everybody, right?” Woods replied.

However, Harold Bautista again has one more question and he continued:

“But also, after something like a hole in one or like a chip-in. What’s your mentality moving forward into the next hole?"

Tiger Woods shared a tip with the young golfers, saying:

"Yeah, you had to go there, double-hole-in-one time. OK, I’ll give you that one. Uh, no, but seriously, on a serious note to that, when I’ve had a high of making an eagle or a hole-out or I’ve had the low of making a tap-in for a 10, it’s about, as I was saying earlier, it’s about staying right here, right now.”

When will Tiger Woods play next?

Tiger Woods has been recovering pretty quickly and is expected to make his return to the golf course at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. The tournament is slated to take place from November 27 to December 3 at Albany Resort.

The unofficial PGA Tour event is hosted by the Tiger Woods organizations and there is a high chance he will compete at the tournament. According to golf journalist Todd Lewis, Woods will probably play at the tournament.

Tiger Woods has not competed in any tournament since he withdrew from the Masters in April. In the last few weeks, he has been spotted practising several times. He also accompanied his son Charlie Woods in junior tournaments.

If he misses the Hero World Challenge, he will be joining his son at the 2023 PNC championship, which will take place in December.

Woods has won the Hero World Challenge five times but he withdrew from the competition last year after he developed plantar fasciitis. The 15-time major also has some good finishes at the PNC Championship.