“I needed to put golf in perspective”: Rory McIlroy opens up about his difficult year

Rory McIlroy is indeed suffering a major setback in his career. In the last three tournaments he has played, he has missed the cut. The most recent one was in the 2023 Augusta Masters.

After the first major of the season, McIlroy took a break from golf and skipped the PGA Tour's designated event, the 2023 RBC Heritage. The move did cost him some fortune, but it could be a blessing in disguise for the golfer.

Rory McIlroy spoke with the reporters just before the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. As reported by Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, he opened up about his difficult year. He said:

"It sucked. It sucked. It's not the performance I obviously thought I was going to put up. Nor was it the performance I wanted. Just incredibly disappointing. But I needed some time to regroup. And focus on what’s ahead."

According to Rory McIlroy, he needed some time to regroup. He added that golf had taken a lot of his time in the past year. He said:

"I think I needed to put golf in perspective a little more. I feel like it's totally consumed my life for the last 12 months. It's been a pretty tumultuous time and being in the position that I'm in it's taken up a lot of my time."

"I obviously knew the consequences"- Rory McIlroy on skipping the 2023 RBC Heritage

McIlroy skipped the 2023 RBC Heritage, which had a whopping prize pool of $20 million. This was the second designated event that he has missed this season. The first was the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. This impacted him as he had to forfeit the Player Impact Program Bonus of a massive $3 million.

Speaking to reporters, Rory McIlroy said that he knew the consequences. He felt it was the right decision to 'get things in place,'

"I obviously knew the consequences that could come with missing one of those. But I felt like if that fine or whatever is to happen was worth that for me in order to get some things in place."

McIlroy emphasized not giving time to reflect on things and his performances over the last 12 months. He added:

"I think the last 12 months with everything that's went on. It's been a big 12 months. I don't know I fully, like, sat down to really reflect on stuff. I never really had a chance to think about the Open at St. Andrews and everything that went on there."

Rory McIlroy is quite optimistic about what is coming next. He is set to prepare for the next three major tournaments scheduled for this season. He said:

"It was nice to have three weeks to just put all that stuff in the rearview mirror and focus on what's ahead. Three more majors. The entire golf season still to play. It was a good three weeks to sort of do all that and get refreshed and get ready for the next few months."

McIlroy will now compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. He will start on Thursday morning at 7:34 a.m. ET. The tournament, which is being skipped by both the top 2 in the OWGR i.e., Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, will serve as redemptions for the Irish golfer.

