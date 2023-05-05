"I think it's a shame" - Rory McIlroy on Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood resigning from the DP World Tour

Rory McIlroy said that it was a shame that Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood will never be able to captain Team Europe in Ryder Cup as they have resigned from their DP World Tour membership.

McIlroy was speaking after his first round of the Wells Fargo Championship when he was asked about the resignations of his former teammates at the Ryder Cup.

He said:

"I think it’s a shame, right?. I think it's a shame that you've got the highest points-scorer ever in the Ryder Cup and two guys that when they look back on their career, that's probably going to be at least a big chunk of their legacy is the roles that they have played in the Ryder Cup for Europe. For those three guys to not captain Europe one day, it's a shame."

Notably, Garcia is the highest point scorer at the Ryder Cup with a record of 28.5 points in 9 appearances at the biennial team event. His overall record is 25-13-7. Westwood is the most capped player at the event with 11 appearances and has scored 24 points in them, the all-time third-highest.

Poulter's record is also not bad with a career stat of 15–8–2. Poulter played a significant role in Europe's 2012 victory when he holed five straight birdies in a fourball with McIlroy.

The announcement came on Wednesday when Garcia, Poulter, and Westwood along with Richard Bland gave up their European Tour membership, which meant their hopes of being in the team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup were finished.

The DP World Tour released a statement on their resignation, thanking them for their contribution to the Tour and Ryder Cup.

The statement read:

"The DP World Tour today confirmed it has received membership resignations from Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Richard Bland and Lee Westwood who were sanctioned for serious breaches of the Tour’s Conflicting Tournament Regulation committed last June.

"The DP World Tour would like to take this opportunity to thank the four players for the contribution they have made to the Tour and in particular to Sergio, Ian and Lee for the significant part they have played in Europe’s success in the Ryder Cup over many years."

The statement further read that all its regulations were to protect the interests of DP World Tour members and their resignations were consequences of their own decisions.

McIlroy also shared similar thoughts as the European Tour.

He said:

"But as the DP World Tour said in their statement, at the end of the day that was their choice and they knew that these were potentially going to be the consequences of those choices and of those actions and here we are. Yeah, it's certainly a shame."

DP World Tour says Sergio Garcia is yet to pay the fine imposed on him

Sergio Garcia at the LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore

DP World Tour released a new statement on Thursday revealing that 16 out of 17 players have paid the fine that was imposed on them due to a breach of the Tour's conduct.

The only player who is yet to pay the fine is Sergio Garcia, who resigned from the European Tour on Wednesday.

The statement read:

"Sergio Garcia has not paid his £100,000 fine, nor has he given any indication that he intends to. We will therefore take appropriate action if he continues not to respect the Sport Resolutions panel’s decision."

The 16 players who have given their fines are Lee Westwood, Shaun Norris, Branden Grace, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Wade Ormsby, Richard Bland, Justin Harding, Pablo Larrazabal, Adrian Otaegui, Charl Schwartzel, Sam Horsfield, Patrick Reed, Bernd Wiesberger, Laurie Canter, and Ian Poulter.

Last month, Sports Resolutions, a UK-based independent panel, granted the DP World Tour the authority to impose fines and suspensions on these Saudi-backed circuit players for participating in conflicting events without seeking permission.

