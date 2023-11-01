Collin Morikawa recently signed a deal with Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), the inaugural team in TGL presented by SoFi. The six-time PGA Tour Champion comes home to represent Los Angeles Golf Club.

The southern California native has established himself as a symbol of the organization's dedication to increasing golf's appeal and accessibility both locally and globally.

NUCLR Golf took to their X (formerly Twitter) handle to share the news:

"JUST IN: Collin Morikawa signs on with @WeAreLAGC"

Soon after the post went viral, golf buffs started giving mixed reactions to it. One fan said he thought that team golf was bad.

Another fan stated that now the players like playing team golf.

Here are a few more reactions:

Another fan also questioned if there's a full roster breakdown of the TGL league.

A glance at Collin Morikawa and LAGC's recent deal

Collin Morikawa, who became the first player to join the LAGC team, is thrilled with his decision. As the deal got finalized, the two-time Major champion said:

"I'm honored and excited to join Los Angeles Golf Club as their inaugural team player. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and I look forward to representing LAGC with the same dedication and passion that I bring to every tournament."

Moreover, Morikawa believes that TGL has the potential to attract new fans and enhance interest in the sport.

"TGL has the opportunity to reach new fans and build enthusiasm for the game. Together, we aim to redefine the golfing experience for fans, forging new connections, and celebrating the sport we love," he said.

Alexis Ohanian, the founding investor of the Los Angeles Golf Club team, welcomed Morikawa to the squad.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Collin to the Los Angeles Golf Club family. The launch of TGL and what we believe we're building in LA marks a turning point in the world of golf, and we couldn't have chosen a better player to embark on this experience with us. Collin's exceptional skill, commitment to the game, and resonance with fans make him the perfect fit for LAGC," Ohanian said.

It may be noted that Morikawa has won multiple Major championships in the shortest amount of Major championship starts in the history of golf. In just eight Major championship starts, he won the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship.

Additionally, with six teams comprising 24 of the best players in the game, LAGC and TGL presented by SoFi, are set to experience a historic moment with this announcement.