"I've literally got one more thing to achieve" - Robert MacIntyre sets sights on next big goal ahead of the new season

Robert MacIntyre opened up about the one goal that he wanted to achieve in the game of golf. While enjoying a break away from the greens, the Scottish golfer joined Amy and Steven on The Saturday Show, in which he opened up about his European team win at the 2025 Ryder Cup.It was the second appearance for the 29-year-old golfer, and the European team won in both of them. Having turned pro in 2017, MacIntyre has won events on the PGA Tour and also on the DP World Tour and has now set his eyes on the Majors. He opened up about his one more dream to achieve and said:&quot;I have done everything against the norm, everything against what everyone tells me to do, week in, week out, what I'm meant to do, but, yeah, every now and again, it works. To win any Ryder Cup is special, to be a part of the Ryder Cup is special, but to take part in two and win two, one at home, one away, is, I mean, it's what dreams are made of.&quot;I've literally got one more thing to achieve in the game of golf, and that's to win a Major Championship, and then I can walk away from the game of golf saying, I have done everything I dreamed of as a kid,&quot; he added.MacIntyre said that he needed to work on his game to win a Major. He added:&quot;I know my wedge game needs to get better, but my game's good enough right now to win a Major Championship, but you've got to have a bit of luck. Obviously, I didn't get my win on the PGA Tour this year, but then to cap off a win at the Dunhill the week after the Ryder Cup was special. So, no, it's been a great year, but yeah, just more to come.&quot;Following the 2025 Ryder Cup, Robert MacIntyre won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which wrapped up with its finale on Oct. 5. He did not win any events on the PGA Tour this season and had some notable finishes. However, last year, he won two tournaments on the PGA Tour, which included the 2024 RBC Canadian Open and the Genesis Scottish Open.Robert MacIntyre nearly misses winning a Major in 2025Robert MacIntyre (Image Source: Imagn)Robert MacIntyre had played in all four Majors in 2025 and was close to winning the U.S. Open. He started his campaign at the Major with an opening round of 70, followed by the next round of 74. He played the final two rounds of 69 and 68 and settled in solo second place.In the post-round press conference back then, he opened up about his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;It feels great. I've got a chance to win a major championship. It's what I've dreamed of as a kid, sitting back home watching all the majors. Yeah, it feels unbelievable, but again, I might have some work to do.&quot;Robert MacIntyre played at the Masters this year but missed the cut and then tied for T47 at the PGA Championship. He recorded a T7 finish at The Open Championship.Aside from the Majors, he was close to winning the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour but struggled in the final round, in which he carded 73 and settled in solo second place.