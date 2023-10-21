“I've been nervous and uncomfortable” – 23-year-old Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg reflects on his whirlwind start as a pro 

Ludvig Aberg has had a dreamy start to his professional career. In just months of starting his professional journey, the Swedish golfer became European Ryder Cuo captain Luke Donald's favorite and he picked him for the biennial tournament.
Aberg has participated in three professional tournaments so far and also was part of the winning Ryder Cup team this year. The 23-year-old golfer recently opened up about his professional career in a podcast with Mark Immelman. Aberg confessed that he was nervous and uncomfortable in the last four months, which was natural certainly, but he embraced it and learned from his experience.
Speaking about his whirlwind yet impressive career, Aberg said:
"I feel like, you know, kind of going back to what I learned back then and I've applying that to myself for a very long time. I feel like these last four months, I've been nervous and uncomfortable every single day."
"I mean, it's natural and I try to just embrace it and just be okay with it. Like, you wake up in the morning and you're a little bit uncomfortable. You've got new experiences and you got all these things going on. But you know, It's okay. Everyone's going to be reacting the same way. And it's once again, it's human behavior," he added.
Ludvig Aberg made his professional debut at the 2023 RBC Canada Open and finished in a tie for 25th place. He has only missed the cut in one tournament and had some incredible performances.
Ludvig Åberg's performance in 2023
Ludvig Aberg's best finish on the PGA Tour was recorded at the Sanderson Farms Championship when he finished in a tie for second place while on the European Tour, he registered a victory at the Omega European Masters.
Here are the results of all the tournaments Ludvig Aberg played on the PGA and European Tour:
2022-23 PGA TOUR Tournaments
Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard
- Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Result: T24
- Score: 70-70-73-73
Valspar Championship
- Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)
- Result: T61
- Score: 72-71-73-73
RBC Canadian Open
- Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club
- Result: T25
- Score: 69-72-71-69
Travelers Championship
- Venue: TPC River Highlands
- Result: T24
- Score: 67-65-65-70
Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Venue: Detroit Golf Club
- Result: T40
- Score: 65-67-73-72
John Deere Classic
- Venue: TPC Deere Run
- Result: T4
- Score: 68-64-71-63
Genesis Scottish Open
- Venue: The Renaissance Club
- Result: Missed Cut
- Score: 71-68
3M Open
- Venue: TPC Twin Cities
- Result: T64
- Score: 72-64-73-72
Wyndham Championship
- Venue: Sedgefield Country Club
- Result: T14
- Score: 66-66-71-67
Sanderson Farms Championship
- Venue: Country Club of Jackson
- Result: T2
- Score: 67-69-66-68-4
Shriners Children's Open
- Venue: TPC Summerlin
- Result: T13
- Score: 69-69-68-62
2022-23 DP World Tournaments
Dubai Desert Classic
- Venue: Emirates Golf Club
- Result: T70
- Score: 65-73-75-72
D+D Real Czech Masters
- Venue: Albatross Golf Resort
- Result: T4
- Score: 68-66-71-66
Omega European Masters
- Venue: Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club
- Result: 1
- Score: 64-67-66-64
BMW PGA Championship
- Venue: Wentworth Golf Club
- Result: T10
- Score:68-66-66-76