“I've been nervous and uncomfortable” – 23-year-old Ryder Cup star Ludvig Aberg reflects on his whirlwind start as a pro 

Ludvig Aberg has had a dreamy start to his professional career. In just months of starting his professional journey, the Swedish golfer became European Ryder Cuo captain Luke Donald's favorite and he picked him for the biennial tournament.

Aberg has participated in three professional tournaments so far and also was part of the winning Ryder Cup team this year. The 23-year-old golfer recently opened up about his professional career in a podcast with Mark Immelman. Aberg confessed that he was nervous and uncomfortable in the last four months, which was natural certainly, but he embraced it and learned from his experience.

Speaking about his whirlwind yet impressive career, Aberg said:

"I feel like, you know, kind of going back to what I learned back then and I've applying that to myself for a very long time. I feel like these last four months, I've been nervous and uncomfortable every single day."

"I mean, it's natural and I try to just embrace it and just be okay with it. Like, you wake up in the morning and you're a little bit uncomfortable. You've got new experiences and you got all these things going on. But you know, It's okay. Everyone's going to be reacting the same way. And it's once again, it's human behavior," he added.

Ludvig Aberg made his professional debut at the 2023 RBC Canada Open and finished in a tie for 25th place. He has only missed the cut in one tournament and had some incredible performances.

Ludvig Åberg's performance in 2023

Ludvig Aberg's best finish on the PGA Tour was recorded at the Sanderson Farms Championship when he finished in a tie for second place while on the European Tour, he registered a victory at the Omega European Masters.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Ludvig Aberg played on the PGA and European Tour:

2022-23 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard

Venue: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge

Result: T24

Score: 70-70-73-73

Valspar Championship

Venue: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)

Result: T61

Score: 72-71-73-73

RBC Canadian Open

Venue: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Result: T25

Score: 69-72-71-69

Travelers Championship

Venue: TPC River Highlands

Result: T24

Score: 67-65-65-70

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Venue: Detroit Golf Club

Result: T40

Score: 65-67-73-72

John Deere Classic

Venue: TPC Deere Run

Result: T4

Score: 68-64-71-63

Genesis Scottish Open

Venue: The Renaissance Club

Result: Missed Cut

Score: 71-68

3M Open

Venue: TPC Twin Cities

Result: T64

Score: 72-64-73-72

Wyndham Championship

Venue: Sedgefield Country Club

Result: T14

Score: 66-66-71-67

Sanderson Farms Championship

Venue: Country Club of Jackson

Result: T2

Score: 67-69-66-68-4

Shriners Children's Open

Venue: TPC Summerlin

Result: T13

Score: 69-69-68-62

2022-23 DP World Tournaments

Dubai Desert Classic

Venue: Emirates Golf Club

Result: T70

Score: 65-73-75-72

D+D Real Czech Masters

Venue: Albatross Golf Resort

Result: T4

Score: 68-66-71-66

Omega European Masters

Venue: Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club

Result: 1

Score: 64-67-66-64

BMW PGA Championship

Venue: Wentworth Golf Club

Result: T10

Score:68-66-66-76