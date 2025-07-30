"I wouldn't watch" - Charley Hull expresses displeasure with modern golf ahead of AIG Women's Open

Charley Hull is currently preparing to compete at the 2025 AIG Women's Open, taking place at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Wales. Ahead of the Major, the English golfer shared her opinion on what she feels is wrong with modern golf.LPGA Tour pros are a few hours away from the first round of this year's British Women's Open. The golf Major championship will witness Lydia Ko look to defend her 2024 title.The strong field will feature Charley Hull as well. Before she tees off on July 31, the golfer shared an honest admission regarding her opinion about modern golf. In her press conference, Hull opined that modern golf lacks art.Hull emphasized her statement on modern technology in golf:&quot;...golf back 20, 30 years ago... like 2000s, it was more of an art... men would have to hit draws and fades to stop it in.. now it's become more of a power game...technology's advanced so much, everyone just can hit it straight and far and it's kind of taken the art away...&quot;Charley Hull spoke about Shell's Wonderful World of Golf as an example of the type of golf she likes to watch.&quot;Whenever I watch golf, I watch... Shell's Wonderful World of Golf and all that lot... or like, who won the British Open in like 1970s and that, I find it, found it way more interesting back then, like I wouldn't watch golf now really.&quot;Hull's full statement was shared by Golf Digest on X.As Charley Hull tees off at Royal Porthcawl, she is coming off a bit of a tough stretch. The LPGA Tour pro has recorded only one top 10, which came at this year's HSBC Women's World Championship.At the tournament at Sentosa Golf Club, Hull secured a T4. She has had a tough time at this year's Majors so far, missing the cut at Chevron Championship and withdrawing from Amundi Evian Championship.Hull carded T12s at both the US Women's Open presented by Ally and the Women's PGA Championship.Exploring Charley Hull's best performance at the AIG Women's Open till nowTwo years ago, Charley Hull was playing in the British Women's Open at Walton Heath Golf Club. She began with a steady opening round, carding a 71 over the first 18 holes.For the second and third rounds of 2023 AIG Women's Open, Hull carded 68. In the final round, Hull was tied for the lead at one point. Her incredible eagle in the final round contributed more towards her memorable week at the 2023 AIG Women's Open.However, Lilia Vu ended up shooting six birdies, which took her to the winner's spot. Hull scored 73 in her final round. The English golfer had to finish her run in the solo runner-up's spot with a total 8-under par 280 after 72 holes of play.