“I won 3 Masters by the time you were born” – Tiger Woods’ flex to TGL teammate caught on mic

Tiger Woods' journey at the 2025 TGL ended last night as Jupiter Golf Links lost its final game against Atlanta Drive GC. Even though the game was a dead rubber without much context to it, we had some incredible moments that were captured on the mic, one of which was Woods flexing his Masters win to his teammate.

During the game, Tiger Woods asked Tom Kim what year he was born and told him he had already won 3 Masters by the time. TGL shared this video on X for all the fans to witness.

"What year you were born?" Tiger questioned Kim.

"02" (2002) Did you win that year?" replied Tom Kim.

"So I won 3 Masters by the time you were born. 97, 01, and 02," flexed Tiger.

Tiger Woods made his professional debut on the PGA Tour in 1996 and won the Masters for the first time the following year in 1997. He then went on to win it again in 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019. Woods now has five green jackets, with three of them coming before Tom Kim was even born.

Meanwhile, unfortunately, Jupiter Golf Links lost their game to Atlanta Drive with a score of 1 to 9 and finished their inaugural TGL season with just two points.

Tiger Woods shares his thoughts about TGL season one

During the post-round press conference of the Jupiter vs Atlanta game, Tiger Woods gave an overall picture of the TGL season one.

"As an overall big picture of this, we're trying to grow the game into different demographics, and I think we have. This indoor simulation here is -- I think has brought more youth to the game. The fact that we're able to play on ESPN and during primetime, we don't get a chance to do that very often," Woods said.

Tiger Woods with his teammate at the TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty

He said they had some late matches at prime time, like 9 pm, which is not usual for golf. So he believes in being able to do that and grow the game has been incredible, with players also enjoying it.

"These guys have bought into the concept, bought into the clubs, the teams they play for, and you see the teamwork on each team, how the players communicate. They're really enjoying it."

He continued further and said he has watched every game that he wasn't part of as well.

"I hope everyone who's watching -- I've watched every match that I wasn't playing in, and it was neat to see -- these are the guys that I know. These are the personalities that I've seen on Tour. But I think the fans are going to be able to see them in a different way," Tiger concluded.

Meanwhile, the TGL playoffs are all set to begin on March 17, with New York Golf Club taking on the Los Angeles Golf Club, while Atlanta Drive GC taking on the Bay Golf Club in the second semi-final on March 18.

