Ian Poulter makes a remarkable streak of 127 consecutive par-5s without dropping a shot

Ian Poulter is gearing up for the LIV Golf Chicago, which kicks off on Friday, September 22, at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The English professional golfer has a unique streak and would hope to continue that at the upcoming event.
LIV Golf recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), which showed that Majesticks GC co-captain Poulter has 127 consecutive par 5s without dropping a single shot. The tweet read:
"127 consecutive par 5s without dropping a shot for @IanJamesPoulter. A run that extends back to this time last year in Chicago."
Ian Poulter was last seen at the Trump National Golf Club, playing in the LIV Golf Bedminster. However, he did not have much time at the event and finished T38 on the leaderboard.
Poulter stands in 33rd rank on the LIV Golf individual players rankings and has 22 points. Meanwhile, his team Majesticks GC stands in 10th rank and has 23 points.
What are Ian Poulter's odds at the LIV Golf Chicago?
Entering the 12th event of the season, the English golfer isn't a favorite to win. He has +6,600 odds at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.
Cameron Smith has the best odds of +800 and is followed by Bryson DeChambeau with +1,100 odds.
Below are the top odds for LIV Golf Chicago, as per DraftKings Sportsbook:
- Cameron Smith +600
- Bryson DeChambeau +1,100
- Dustin Johnson +1,200
- Talor Gooch +1,400
- Patrick Reed +1,600
- Mito Pereira +1,600
- Brooks Koepka +1,600
- Joaquin Niemann +2,200
- Harold Varner III +2,200
- Dean Burmester +2,200
- Sergio Garcia +2,500
- Cameron Tringale +2,500
- Abraham Ancer +2,500.
How has Ian Poulter performed in the 2023 season so far?
The 47-year-old has played 11 events on the LIV Golf this season. Although he could not record a single top-10 finish, Ian Poulter did finish five times inside the top 25.
His best finishes came at Mayakoba and London. In both these tournaments, Poulter finished on T11 spot on the leaderboard.
Below are the leaderboard standings and scores of Ian Poulter in the 2023 season so far:
Mayakoba Invitational
- Standing - T11
- Score - 68-71-70
Tucson Invitational
- Standing - T33
- Score - 72-67-74
Orlando Invitational
- Standing - 44
- Score - 69-73-72
Adelaide Invitational
- Standing - T26
- Score - 72-69-66
Singapore Invitational
- Standing - T27
- Score - 71-71-66
Tulsa Invitational
- Standing - T18
- Score - 67-68-67
DC Invitational
- Standing - T23
- Score - 73-69-72
Andalucía Invitational
- Standing - T12
- Score - 70-70-72
London Invitational
- Standing - T11
- Score - 69-70-66
Greenbrier Invitational
- Standing - T29
- Score - 68-66-69
Bedminster Invitational
- Standing - T38
- Score - 76-69-75
Earlier this year, Ian Poulter was seen playing in two of the DP World Tour events. He finished T60 and T6 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Dubai Desert Classic respectively.