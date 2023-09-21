Ian Poulter makes a remarkable streak of 127 consecutive par-5s without dropping a shot

Ian Poulter is gearing up for the LIV Golf Chicago, which kicks off on Friday, September 22, at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The English professional golfer has a unique streak and would hope to continue that at the upcoming event.

LIV Golf recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), which showed that Majesticks GC co-captain Poulter has 127 consecutive par 5s without dropping a single shot. The tweet read:

"127 consecutive par 5s without dropping a shot for @IanJamesPoulter. A run that extends back to this time last year in Chicago."

Expand Tweet

Ian Poulter was last seen at the Trump National Golf Club, playing in the LIV Golf Bedminster. However, he did not have much time at the event and finished T38 on the leaderboard.

Poulter stands in 33rd rank on the LIV Golf individual players rankings and has 22 points. Meanwhile, his team Majesticks GC stands in 10th rank and has 23 points.

What are Ian Poulter's odds at the LIV Golf Chicago?

Entering the 12th event of the season, the English golfer isn't a favorite to win. He has +6,600 odds at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Cameron Smith has the best odds of +800 and is followed by Bryson DeChambeau with +1,100 odds.

Below are the top odds for LIV Golf Chicago, as per DraftKings Sportsbook:

Cameron Smith +600

Bryson DeChambeau +1,100

Dustin Johnson +1,200

Talor Gooch +1,400

Patrick Reed +1,600

Mito Pereira +1,600

Brooks Koepka +1,600

Joaquin Niemann +2,200

Harold Varner III +2,200

Dean Burmester +2,200

Sergio Garcia +2,500

Cameron Tringale +2,500

Abraham Ancer +2,500.

How has Ian Poulter performed in the 2023 season so far?

The 47-year-old has played 11 events on the LIV Golf this season. Although he could not record a single top-10 finish, Ian Poulter did finish five times inside the top 25.

His best finishes came at Mayakoba and London. In both these tournaments, Poulter finished on T11 spot on the leaderboard.

Below are the leaderboard standings and scores of Ian Poulter in the 2023 season so far:

Mayakoba Invitational

Standing - T11

Score - 68-71-70

Tucson Invitational

Standing - T33

Score - 72-67-74

Orlando Invitational

Standing - 44

Score - 69-73-72

Adelaide Invitational

Standing - T26

Score - 72-69-66

Singapore Invitational

Standing - T27

Score - 71-71-66

Tulsa Invitational

Standing - T18

Score - 67-68-67

DC Invitational

Standing - T23

Score - 73-69-72

Andalucía Invitational

Standing - T12

Score - 70-70-72

London Invitational

Standing - T11

Score - 69-70-66

Greenbrier Invitational

Standing - T29

Score - 68-66-69

Bedminster Invitational

Standing - T38

Score - 76-69-75

Earlier this year, Ian Poulter was seen playing in two of the DP World Tour events. He finished T60 and T6 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Dubai Desert Classic respectively.