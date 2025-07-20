"If we want to win then definitely Bryson DeChambeau": Golf fans back Crushers GC Captain for Ryder Cup Team USA spot

Bryson DeChambeau’s impressive performance at the 2025 Open Championship has fans calling for his spot on Team USA for the upcoming Ryder Cup. The Crushers GC captain closed out with a brilliant bogey-free 64 (-7) in the final round at Royal Portrush, finishing T10 at 9-under par total score.DeChambeau’s week included rounds of 78 (+7), 65 (-6), 68 (-3), and 64 (-7), showing improvement after a tough opening day. It also marked his third top-10 finish in majors this season, following a T5 at the Masters and a runner-up at the PGA Championship.While Scottie Scheffler secured his fourth career major by winning the 2025 Open with a total of 17-under par, much of the conversation online shifted to Bryson DeChambeau’s consistency and his chances of making the USA Ryder Cup squad.Golf analyst Kyle Porter sparked the debate on X with his question:“Outside of Scottie and Xander, who else is a lock for the U.S. Ryder Cup team?”Fans online were quick to root for DeChambeau as one wrote,“If we want to win then definitely Bryson.”Another emphasized his consistency at the majors, saying:&quot;Bryson. 3 top 10 finishes in majors this year. Most popular player in the game today.&quot;Meanwhile, one fan argued that DeChambeau and Scheffler were already locks for the Ryder Cup.&quot;Well Bryson and Scottie is the only two really locked. Bryson will have higher owgr point if the true divider is taken for the games he could have get owgr points.&quot;Another fan shared their predicted lineup:&quot;Bryson, Cantlay, JT, English, Spaun, Henley, Morikawa and then rest tbd&quot;A fan also backed him alongside JJ Spaun, commenting:“Bryson. and jj since he won US Open.”Bryson DeChambeau currently stands third in the 2025 LIV Golf standings, with one win in Korea and six top-10 finishes so far this season.How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in the final round of the Open Championship?Bryson DeChambeau carded an impressive 64 (-7) in the final round at Royal Portrush on Sunday. He went bogey-free with seven birdies, four on the front nine and three on the back nine, to climb up the leaderboard.Here is DeChambeau’s Round 4 hole-by-hole scorecard:Hole 1 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 2 (Par 5): 5 – ParHole 3 (Par 3): 2 – BirdieHole 4 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 5 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 6 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 7 (Par 5): 4 – BirdieHole 8 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 9 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieOut: 32 (-4)Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 11 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 12 (Par 5): 4 – BirdieHole 13 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 14 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 15 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 16 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 17 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 18 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieIn: 32 (-3)Total: 64 (-7)