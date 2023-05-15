“If it wasn’t on the CW it didn’t happen” – Fans react to the CW Network ending LIV Golf Tulsa broadcast early for a TV show

LIV Golf has signed a TV deal with The CW Network for the second season. However, the network cut the LIV Golf Tulsa broadcast to make room for a TV show. The weekends have been reserved to broadcast the final two rounds of LIV Golf by The CW Network. Surprisingly, the network cut the golf tournament to present another show.

LIV Golf Updates announced the news on Twitter with the following caption:

"You just know the podcasters and 'journalists' are excited to talk about how the broadcast ended early on The CW as if it has something to do with LIV and isn't just an downside of TV contracts that have plagued all major golf tours over the years."

Fans took to Twitter to talk about The CW Network ending the LIV Golf Tulsa broadcast on social media and wrote:

"If it wasn’t on the CW it didn’t happen."

"No worries, this no TV argument will soon be a thing of the past, while more than 90% of the homes in the U.S. have access to the internet, the growing abundance of video streaming services and content—both live and on-demand—provides audiences with ample choice outside of TV."

"CW app is free to stream on ROKU for all the people crying they didn’t see it. Not that hard to find."

"Are we gonna acknowledge @TheCW turning off the broadcast with 3 way tie and 4 holes to go? You picked a helluva partner @livgolf_league. "

LIV Golf Tulsa completed the final round on Sunday, May 14, with Dustin Johnson winning the event.

LIV Golf Tulsa team standings

Dustin Johnson won the second individual tournament of LIV Golf on Sunday, May 14, in Tulsa, and his team 4Aces won the team rankings as a result. Torque is ranked second, followed by Fireballs and RangeGoats.

4Aces won the LIV Golf Tulsa with a score of 96, while Torque finished with a score of 64.

The LIV Golf Tulsa team rankings are as follows:

1: 4Aces

Team members: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez

Points: 96

2: Torque

Team members: Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

Points: 64

3: Fireballs

Team members: Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra

Points: 62

4: RangeGoats

Team members: Bubba Watson, Thomas Pieters, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III

Points: 59

5: Crushers

Team members: Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey

Points: 56

6: Stinger

Team members: Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace

Points: 52

7: Smash

Team members: Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Jason Kokrak

Points: 36

8: Ripper

Team members: Cameron Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Jediah Morgan

Points: 21

9: HyFlyers

Team members: Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, James Piot

Points: 19

10: Iron Heads

Team members: Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee

Points: 18

11: Cleeks

Team members: Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger

Points: 8

12: Majesticks

Team members: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsfield

Points: 4

