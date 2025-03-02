"In your dreams" - Troll receives severe backlash from fans after claiming "real golf talent plays on LIV Golf" 

PGA Tour vs LIV Golf has always been a subject of debate, despite talks of a merger involving U.S. President Donald Trump. While PGA Tour fans believe the best golfers on the planet play in their tour, LIV Golf fans believe the best golfers are part of the PIF-backed tour.

Recently, an account by the name of LIV Golf Insider tried to troll the PGA Tour with the same claim. On social media app X (formerly Twitter), this account made a post that mentioned the PGA Tour was declining and hence it was setting up courses to cater to 'amateurs.'

Further, the account took a shot at Jake Knapp and mentioned the best golfers play on LIV Golf. You can take a look at the post here:

This tweet from LIV Golf Insider was met with severe backlash from fans on social media. One fan wrote:

Let us take a look at more reactions:

"You have clearly never played the course. 14 under after three rounds represents a reasonable test of golf. Go and play it and then tell me it’s an easy course🤡," one user wrote.

"I think you’re actually a PGA stan. Just drive people away from LIV by being obnoxious. Great job 👍," wrote one user.

"There is absolutely nothing “real” about LIV golf!" a user wrote.

"some rando? what are you talking about literally any real golf fan knows who jake knapp is. If you want randos look at liv." wrote a user.

"Quit being a douche bag. It’s people like you that make the overwhelming majority of golf fans to hate LIV. By the way, LIV played at Bolingbrook GC in Illinois last year, which is an average course for amateur golfers." one user wrote.

For those seeking context, LIV Golf Insider's post is a jab at the PGA Tour and Jake Knapp after the latter scored 59 at the PGA National. Knapp achieved this score in Round 1 of the Cognizant Classic and it surprised many, including Billy Horschel, who confessed he never thought he would see such a score at this course.

A look at LIV Golf's 2025 schedule

As of this writing, LIV Golf has completed two events in 2025. The Saudi-backed tour's first event took place in Riyadh, while the second event took place in Adelaide. Here is a detailed look at the remaining schedule for the 2025 season:

Date: Mar 7-9

Event: LIV Golf Hong Kong

Location: Hong Kong

Date: Mar 14-16

Event: LIV Golf Singapore

Location: Singapore

Date: Apr 4-6

Event: LIV Golf Miami

Location: United States

Date: Apr 25-27

Event: LIV Golf Mexico City

Location: Mexico

Date: May 2-4

Event: LIV Golf Korea

Location: South Korea

Date: Jun 6-8

Event: LIV Golf Washington, D.C.

Location: United States

Date: Jun 27-29

Event: LIV Golf Dallas

Location: United States

Date: Jul 11-13

Event: LIV Golf Andalucía

Location: Spain

Date: Jul 25-27

Event: LIV Golf UK

Location: United Kingdom

Date: Aug 8-10

Event: LIV Golf Chicago

Location: United States

Date: Aug 15-17

Event: LIV Golf Indianapolis

Location: United States

Date: Aug 22-24

Event: LIV Golf Michigan

Location: United States

