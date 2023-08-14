India Cements Pro Championship 2023 Tees Off with Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Om Prakash Chouhan, Aman Raj, Karan Pratap Singh, and Jamal Hossain are ready to mesmerize enthusiasts as they begin their journey at the much-awaited India Cements Pro Championship 2023.

The prestigious India Cements Pro Championship 2023 is scheduled for August 16–19 at the renowned Tamil Nadu Golf Federation Cosmo Golf Course, featuring a prize of Rs 50 lakh.

A momentous partnership between India Cements and the Professional Golf Tour of India was unveiled on Monday, officially announcing the commencement of this remarkable championship. A Pro-Am event is set to precede the main tournament, scheduled to take place on August 15, promising an engaging prelude to the main spectacle.

The tournament stands as a defining juncture within the dynamic second half of the 2023 TATA Steel PGTI season. A notable highlight is the record-breaking prize money, making it the most lucrative men's professional golf event ever held in Chennai.

As the golfing fraternity eagerly awaits the championship, all eyes are on these distinguished players who will vie for victory on the lush greens of the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course. The stage is set for an exhilarating display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship in the India Cements Pro Championship 2023.

Mr. N Srinivasan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of India Cements, stated, "Golf remains as one of the most celebrated sports across the world. India Cements has significantly contributed to the development of a golf course in Chennai and organizing golf tournaments."

The India Cements Pro Championship 2023 tees off with a stellar field of 126 golfers

The India Cements Pro Championship 2023 is set to showcase a competitive field of 126 golfers, including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The tournament will also showcase international participants such as Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain from Bangladesh.

Other players include N. Thangaraja and Mithun Perera from Sri Lanka, Makoto Iwasaki from Japan, and Sukra Bahadur Rai from Nepal. The local challenge will be represented by Chennai-based professionals C. Arul, Sandeep Syal, and S. Prasanth.

Expressing his excitement, golfer Aman Raj expressed gratitude to India Cements for organizing the tournament and lauded the excellent condition of the golf course. He also thanked TNGF Cosmo Golf Course and Bisleri Vedica for their valuable support.