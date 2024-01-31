"Is it beneficial to us?" - DP World Tour Pros question the implications of $3,000,000,000 PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group deal

DP World Tour players have not overlooked the latest news regarding the $3,000,000,000 deal between the PGA Tour and the Strategic Sports Group (SSG), with many of them already raising their doubts about its effects on the European tour.

The agreement between SSG and the PGA Tour gave rise to a new entity, PGA Tour Enterprises, and the deal will have ripple effects for players on the PGA Tour. However, players on the other side of the Atlantic did not initially understand the implications of the agreement for them.

Several stars of the DP World Tour raised their concerns on social media. Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"We can confirm that a deal between the @PGATOUR and the Strategic Sports group is done. But where is the DP World tour is in the deal? Is it beneficial to us? What is going to do to us? Well, we will see, I hope."

Richard Mansell was another player who raised his doubts on X. The Englishman posted:

"Anddddddd where do we stand in all of this?!"

Meanwhile, Robert MacIntyre opined that the DP World Tour should go all out in pursuit of a deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). The Scot posted:

"Seeing all this chat about a deal being made. If the PIF aren’t involved in the PGA deal then the DP world tour have to make some sort of deal with them. Only way to make the game move forward is for them to be involved."

The agreement between the PGA Tour and SSG provides for $3 billion in investments in the Tour. PGA Tour players will receive the option to become equity holders in varying amounts depending on their performance.

What the DP World Tour says about the PGA Tour-SSG agreement

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley sent a letter to member players about the implications of the agreement between the PGA Tour and SSG for them. Pelley's letter was published by the media outlet Flushing It on its X account.

According to Pelley's statement, the agreement between the PGA Tour and the SSG does not affect the current negotiations with the PIF, nor the current relationship between the two circuits.

Here is part of what Pelley said in his statement:

"Negotiations involving ourselves, the PGA Tour and the PIF are still ongoing, and I believe this announcement gives continued momentum to those discussions as well as being an important step to possible overall alignments between all four entities, SSG included."

"For the avoidance of any doubt, our current strategic alliance with the PGA Tour which guarantees our prize funds and the ten cards initiative remains firmly in place."

According to the official announcement from the PGA Tour about the agreement, negotiations with the PIF have not stopped. At the same time, it also stated that the SSG is open to the idea of the PIF participating in PGA Tour Enterprises as an investor.

The negotiations between the PGA Tour, the European tour, and the PIF for the 'framework agreement' had a deadline of December 31, 2023. However, all parties decided to extend the deadline and it is expected that there will be a definitive agreement before The Masters in April.