“Is this to compete with LIV Golf?” “Looks interesting” – Fans divided as TGL golf league announces latest update on format

Fans have been intrigued to watch Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's brainchild golf series, TGL. The golf series has been making headlines since its announcement. It was supposed to start in January 2024 but was postponed because its venue's dome collapsed last year.

Recently, TGL unveiled the new format of the series. It includes two sessions, the first triples, a nine-hole, and three versus three alternative shots, while the second session features a head-to-head match between six players.

Rickie Fowler unveiled the new format in an animated video released by TGL on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗧𝗚𝗟 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 @SoFi Coming January 2025 on @espn Listen to TGL's own @RickieFowler talk match format, rules, and team golf."

Fans jumped into the comments section to question whether TGL plans to compete with LIV Golf. One user commented:

"Is this to compete with liv golf?"

Meanwhile, another fan wrote that the new format looked interesting.

"Oh that looks interesting," the user wrote.

"Love it! I am looking forward to watching it," wrote another fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

TGL set to launch in January 2025

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy founded TGL in collaboration with Mike McCarley. Recently, officials announced that the series will start in January 2025 at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach, Florida.

The series will feature six teams of four players each and take place on Tuesdays throughout the year. They will compete in two-hour weekly matches. Following the regular season events, players will head to playoffs, culminating with the championship event.

There will be two sessions: triples and singles matches. The triples tournament will be a nine-hole, three vs. three match in an alternate shot format. The second session will be singles, featuring head-to-head matches. It will be a six-hole, one-on-one match on large screens visible from 35 yards. All the players will be mic'd up to bring more entertainment.

The co-founder of TGL, Mike McCarley, released a statement about the series, saying (as quoted by mirror.co.uk):

"As we plan the 2025 launch of TGL presented by SoFi, we now have the first three Tuesdays in January circled to introduce sports fans to this new form of team golf."

"January is a tremendous time of year for fans looking for prime time sports and TGL’s launch will complement the start of the PGA Tour season and take advantage of ESPN’s promotional machine across their coverage of the NFL and college football playoffs."

"We’re grateful for our tremendous partner SoFi, who shares in our vision to harness technology to create new approaches within traditional institutions," he added.

It is important to note that Jon Rahm was part of the series when it was initially announced. However, he parted ways with the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, leaving a vacant spot to be filled by a PGA Tour player.

Tyrrell Hatton was also part of the series, but he joined LIV Golf. The roster of TGL now has two vacant spots to be filled.