“Is it golf or a concert?” – Fans react to LIV Golf’s 2023 schedule announcement

The wait is finally over. LIV Golf has announced its full schedule for the second season. Since the successful conclusion of the inaugural season of LIV Golf, fans have been waiting for the 2023 edition of the controversial series.
LIV golfers will now travel across seven countries to compete in 14 different events. The league will begin its first tournament in February and will continue with 48 top players throughout the year.
LIV Golf will return with its 54-hole format and, like last year, will have a fabulous amount of prize money.
The Saudi-backed series took to their social media accounts to announce their 2023 roster, with a caption saying:
"Get ready for LIV Golf League 2023."
Fans jumped into the comments section to say:
"6 hours and you don't have 300 likes on this post. .....fold up the tent and go home LIV."
Another wrote:
"Not a bad job on cropping out embarrassingly small crowds."
LIV Golf shared a video featuring their golfer's best moments from the first season with loud music in the background.
A fan tweeted:
"Is it golf or a concert?"
Others jotted:
"Is this supposed to be professional golf? I feel like I'm watching a trailer for a Saturday with the boys."
Another said:
"Just how I want my professional golf...like a cheesy Miami nightclub."
One stated:
"Sucks. Thought I would be all about LIV. Who doesn’t want more golf on tv especially with this talent….but the competition factor is just a big fat ZERO and that’s why I and probably others could give a shit less to watch or ever be seriously interested."
One expressed their displeasure by stating:
"No thanks never watched it never will. Bunch of money grabbing players thats passed it"
Some even supported LIV Golf in the comments and wrote:
"Welcome back LIV can't wait to see some exciting golf instead of that boring PGA tour."
The 2023 edition of LIV Golf is set to conclude in November.
LIV Golf's 2023 schedule
LIV Golf Mayakoba
- Date: Feb. 24-26
- Venue: El Camaleón at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
LIV Golf Tucson
- Date: March 17-19
- Venue: The Gallery Golf Club, Arizona, USA
LIV Golf Orlando
- Date: March 31-April 2
- Venue: Orange County National, Florida, USA
LIV Golf Adelaide
- Date: April 21-23
- Venue: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
LIV Golf Singapore
- Date: April 28-30
- Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
LIV Golf Tulsa
- Date: May 12-14
- Venue: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma, USA
LIV Golf DC
- Date: May 26-28
- Trump National Washington D.C. Washington D.C., USA
LIV Golf Valderrama
- Date: June 30-July 2
- Venue: Real Club Valderrama, Andalucía, Spain
LIV Golf London
- Date: July 7-9
- Venue: Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom
LIV Golf Greenbrier
- Date: Aug. 4-6
- Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA
LIV Golf Bedminster
- Date: Aug. 11-13
- Venue: Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, USA
LIV Golf Chicago
- Date: Sept. 22-24
- Venue: Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA
LIV Golf Miami
- Date: Oct. 20-22
- Venue: Trump National Doral, Florida, USA
LIV Golf Team Championship Jeddah
- Date: Nov. 3-5
- Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia