"Is Jay wearing a mask? Or is Rory just being played again?" - Fans slam Rory McIlroy for defending the golf ball rollback

Several fans reacted to Rory McIlroy defending the USGA and R&A's decision to introduce golf ball roll-back technology in professional and amateur tournaments by the end of 2030. The officials unveiled their plans for new changes on Wednesday.

McIlroy, who defended the decision last week when Golf Monthly reported the potential changes, spoke with Sky Sports on Wednesday and maintained his support for the reforms. He discussed the environmental concerns that support the choice.

"Because they're building more acreage they're needing more water to maintain them. There’s all of these environmental factors that come into it - I think that’s the biggest reason we should do this," said McIlroy.

NUCLR Golf shared a video of McIlroy's interview on its X account with a caption saying:

"Rory McIlroy weighs in on the golf ball rollback "I think it'll make the pro game more entertaining to watch...It's not just gonna be this bomb & gouge that we see predominantly now..”

However, fans were not convinced by his words. In the comments section of the post, one user wrote:

"Is Jay wearing a mask? Or is Rory just being played again?"

"Rory the environment is fine! Just don’t roll back balls," wrote another fan.

"So @McIlroyRory, as far as you hit the ball, ball will have to be rolled back 80 yds. At 335 yds 5% is 17 yds. That’s not going to change the pro game…. And all the pros will work just as hard to figure out how to hit the short ball farther. Sorry, This fixes nothing," commented another fan.

"I think it’ll bring back some skills into the pro game"- Rory McIlroy says as he defends the golf ball rollback

USGA and R&A's decision to introduce rollback in golf balls received backlash from professional golfers and fans alike. Initially, McIlroy was also against the changes and said it was a "huge waste of time and money."

However, he backed the decision and said it would make 'professional golf more entertaining.' Speaking with Sky Sports, McIlroy voiced his favor for the decision. He said:

"But, also, from a professional that plays the game, I think it’ll bring back some skills into the pro game that have maybe been lost. I actually think it will make the pro game more entertaining to watch. I think you’re going to see a different variety of games succeed, it’s not just going to be this bomb and gouge that we see predominantly now when you watch the top level of golf."

As per the new changes disclosed by the USGA and R&A, golf ball rollback technology will be implemented by 2028 for professionals and by 2030 for amateurs. The revised adjustments will shorten the distance by 9–11 yards for normal professional golfers and 13–15 yards for long hitters.