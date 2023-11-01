Is Tiger Woods playing at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship? All you need to know

Tiger Woods was spotted in Mexico ahead of the start of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship. The tournament is set to take place at the El Cardonal at Diamante, the first golf course designed by Tiger Woods. The American golfer was there to cheer for the golfers. However, he will not compete in the tournament.

Woods's comeback has been highly anticipated by golf fans around the world. People want him to return and play again. He had last competed at the Masters in April and since recovering from his ankle injury. The 15-time major champion is likely to play at his own Hero World Challenge next month.

Expand Tweet

There are high chances of him playing at the PNC Championship, which will take place in December. Woods has been playing at the father-son tournament for the last two years and probably continue the tradition and play alongside his son, Charlie Woods, this year.

It is important to note for the first time Tiger Woods's designed golf course is hosting a PGA Tour event. The tournament will start with the inaugural round on November 2 and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, November 5. The tournament has a purse of $8 million and will be held in a 72-hole format.

Who will be playing at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship?

The World Wide Technology Championship is the FedEx Cup fall season event, which will take place from November 2 to November 5. The tournament will feature Ryder Cup Hero Ludvig Aberg, and PGA Tour golfers Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs and David Lipsky.

Jonathan Byrd will also tee off this week alongside Ryan Palmer and Kevin Yu. The first round of the tournament will start at 9:25 a.m. ET on Thursday with Palmer taking the first shot of the day with Cody Gibble and Kevin Yu on the first tee. Chesson Hadley, Jonathan Byrd, and Max McGreevy will tee off on the tenth hole.

Aberg will start his game on the tenth hole with Ryo Ishikawa and Chris Gotterup. The group will tee off at 3:49 p.m. ET followed by Jeffrey Kang, who will start the game with Hunter Epson and Billy Davis at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Here are some of the top-ranked players playing at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship:

Ludvig Aberg

Cameron Young

Sahith Theegala

Lucas Glover

Stephan Jaeger

Emiliano Grillo

Beau Hossler

Thomas Detry

J.J. Spaun

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Adam Svensson

Lucas Herbert

Keith Mitchell

Justin Suh

Luke List

Ben Griffin

Andrew Putnam

Matt Kuchar

Cameron Champ

Taylor Pendrith